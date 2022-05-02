Olivia Rodrigo's Completely Sheer Minidress Made a Case for Chainmail We dare you to name a cooler 19-year-old. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print olivia rodrigo chainmail sheer dress Credit: Getty Images Oliva Rodrigo may be in the midst of a world tour for her debut album, Sour, but she managed to find time to grab a bite with friends in New York City over the weekend — and the budding fashion icon's outfit was anything but average. On Sunday, Olivia was spotted having dinner at the celebrity-loved restaurant Carbone with her best friend and fellow musician, Conan Gray, ahead of the 2022 Met Gala. The singer wore an entirely sheer minidress made of silver chainmail for the outing, layered over a strapless black bra and matching mid-rise underwear. Rodrigo accessorized her punk rock look with a spiky silver necklace, heart-shaped statement earrings, a black handbag with silver bow detail, and towering chunky platform heels. Olivia's edgy outfit was complemented by sharp graphic eyeliner and a pin-straight hairstyle parted down the middle. RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Is Glossier's First Celebrity Ambassador Snaps of the outing come just days after Olivia wore yet another sheer look while strolling the streets of New York early last week. Ahead of her tour's two-night stay at Radio City Music hall, the pop star was photographed in a vintage Betsey Johnson black dress that included a sheer bodice, drop waist, pastel detailing, and midi-length skirt. Liv's gown was worn with pale pink arm warmers and chunky black sneakers, and she styled her hair in a low messy bun. While the guest list has yet to be confirmed, it's believed that Olivia may be in New York to attend this year's Met Gala following her first-ever appearance at the event last September. Keeping with the sheer theme, Olivia rocked a black lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit back in 2021, complete with voluminous feather trim and arm, leg, and midriff-baring sheer panels.

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Olivia Rodrigo's Completely Sheer Minidress Made a Case for Chainmail

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.