Olivia Rodrigo Is Glossier's First Celebrity Ambassador
Olivia Rodrigo is taking her relationship with Glossier to the next level. From the Met Gala to the MTV Video Music Awards, the brand's products have been behind many of the Gen-Z singer's '90s-inspired beauty looks this past year, and now she's officially partnered with the brand as its first celebrity ambassador.
"If I could send a note to the Glossier community, I'd say, you look good exactly as you are," Rodrigo says in a statement.
The singer's campaign is centered around the brand's motto "You Look Good" and includes a video directed by Stevie Dance featuring the singer sharing what products make her feel best.
To coincide with the new partnership, Rodrigo has curated a set of her favorite Glossier products. Olivia's Favorites set includes Boy Brow, Ultralip, and Pro Tip liquid eyeliner. It's available for $45 and customers can choose their desired brow gel and lipstick shades.
In addition to the set, Glossier says Rodrigo will collaborate with them "to creatively integrate the brand within specific tour experiences and merch, develop custom product sets, and co-create content."
If the products in Rodrigo's set are giving you "Deja Vu" it's because she's worn all of them on the red carpet and has even broken the news of upcoming launches.
In her 2021 Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Rodrigo gave a rundown of her go-to skincare and makeup products, which doubled as the reveal of Glossier's Ultralip, a nourishing lipstick she had secretly been wearing to events before its launch.
Needless to say, this is a celebrity beauty partnership that's kismet.