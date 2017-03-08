Every Look Olivia Palermo Wore Through Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo, the most stylish of them all, brought new meaning to the word “chic” while in France to view the fall 2017 collections.

I mean, what would fashion week in Paris (and beyond) be without Palermo? We honestly can’t imagine such a dark reality.

On Tuesday, the final day of her reign as fashion week front-row queen, Olivia stepped out in a denim trench coat worn over a white long-sleeved tee, leather cigarette pants, and a pair of black booties. For an extra touch of Parisian flair, Palermo accessorized with a black necktie.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

Our fashion FOMO has officially reached an all-time high.

Scroll down below to see (and emulate) all of Palermo’s most enviable PFW looks.