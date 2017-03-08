Every Look Olivia Palermo Wore Through Paris Fashion Week

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Mar 08, 2017

Olivia Palermo, the most stylish of them all, brought new meaning to the word “chic” while in France to view the fall 2017 collections.

I mean, what would fashion week in Paris (and beyond) be without Palermo? We honestly can’t imagine such a dark reality.

On Tuesday, the final day of her reign as fashion week front-row queen, Olivia stepped out in a denim trench coat worn over a white long-sleeved tee, leather cigarette pants, and a pair of black booties. For an extra touch of Parisian flair, Palermo accessorized with a black necktie.

Our fashion FOMO has officially reached an all-time high.

Scroll down below to see (and emulate) all of Palermo’s most enviable PFW looks.

1 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty

March 2, 2017 

Olivia arrived at the Chloé show draped in a poncho-style sweater, which she paired with button-front track pants with yellow racing stripes. Oui, oui, oui!

2 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty

March 3, 2017 

Palermo opted for elegance in the chic monochromatic ensemble she wore to the Dior show. 

3 of 9 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

March 4, 2017

Palermo mixed jewel tones like a pro at the Nina Ricci presentation. 

4 of 9 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

March 4, 2017

Palermo stepped out for dinner in a deep green velvet jacket worn over an ankle-grazing skirt and punched up the look with an eclectic multi-colored handbag.

5 of 9 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

March 4, 2017

The socialite arranged her top's oversize sleeves to peek out from under a gray blazer worn with a long black skirt at the Elie Saab show. She accessorized with a simple gold choker and an embellished purse.

6 of 9 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

March 5, 2017

The always chic 31-year-old sat front row at Valentino in a tan turtleneck sweater which she tucked into a patterned mauve ankle-length skirt with delicate knife pleats. 

7 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty

March 6, 2017

Palermo attended the Giambattista Valli show in a tiered fur coat with floral accents, a lace-front blouse with a necktie, flared black capris, and a pair of black leather booties (shop similar shoes here).

8 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

March 7, 2017

Palermo attended the Moncler Gamme Rouge show in a gloriously voluminous pair of herringbone pants.

9 of 9 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

March 7, 2017

Olivia posed outside of the Miu Miu show in a sleek double-breasted peacoat and burnt orange trousers. 

