We're Going to Copy All of Olivia Palermo's Holiday Outfits for Banana Republic

As the global brand ambassador for Banana Republic, Olivia Palermo's curated selection of items from the brand's winter line is impeccable. The effortlessly chic It girl stars in a special holiday campaign for the brand that will go global on Nov. 7.

Palermo's structured-yet-feminine style shines through in Banana Republic's on-trend pieces, featuring neutral colors, cashmere and wool fabrics, and fur accents.

Palermo's been a little bit more on the down low after a very busy fashion month where she was spotted at many a show in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, making us think that maybe she caught on to the clone trend long before Heidi Klum's Halloween costume. And not only was she present at pretty much every major fashion house's runway show, but she sat very comfortably in a front-row seat at every. Single. One.

Since she's a serious fashion force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise that Palermo styled her Banana Republic shoot herself. With an impeccable eye for chic looks to boot, OP is one of our favorite fashionistas to model our own everyday ensembles after.

Scroll down below for a full look of her Banana Republic ad campaign.