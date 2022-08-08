Olivia Newton-John has passed away from complications related to breast cancer. The legendary movie actress and singer was 73. Her husband shared the news on social media today, telling fans that she passed away in California. Newton-John had shared her travails with breast cancer for more then 30 years and, most recently, revealed that her cancer had metastasized to the sacrum, People reports.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In May 2017, her team explained that she would undergo photon radiation therapy, as well as natural wellness therapies. After Newton-John first came forward with her diagnosis in 1992, she went on to establish the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction.

"We both have the same unshakable belief that she's going to have a wonderful success story," Easterling told People in 2017. "We're not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around."

Newton-John was born in Cambridge in 1948 and moved to Australia with her family at age 5. She began her career as one half of the duo Pat and Olivia with Pat Farrar and went solo in 1971. She would go on to win four Grammy Awards (and was nominated for 12 total). In addition to hits like "Physical" and "I Honestly Love You," she became an even bigger star when she landed the role of Sandy in 1978's Grease alongside John Travolta. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She would then star in another musical, Xanadu, before reuniting with Travolta in Two of a Kind in 1983.

Newton-John was also a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and worked with the Children's Health Environmental Coalition. She is survived by her husband and daughter Lattanzi.