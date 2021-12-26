Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Shared the First Photos of Their Newborn Son

On Friday, the actress and comedian each shared a photo of their baby boy sleeping while wearing a blue beanie and wrapped up in a cozy shearling blanket. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," wrote Munn alongside red and green heart emojis. Meanwhile, Mulaney, captioned his post: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

A source close to the couple revealed that they welcomed their first child together last month. And back in September Mulaney broke the news that he and Munn were expecting. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And we're having a baby together. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery." Olivia, for her part, revealed that she was "really excited" to be a mom, and told Extra that she and John were waiting to find out the sex of their baby. Of the couple's choice, she explained, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."