Olivia Munn Posts Hilarious Insta of Her and J.Lo in the Same Dress

It turns out we're not the only ones who are completely swooning over Jennifer Lopez's amazing style. Olivia Munn tried on a colorful Balmain dress that J.Lo recently wore for a photoshoot, and the 36-year-old model and actress had the same hilarious reaction that we would have.

The dress in question is a multicolored crochet number from Balmain's 2017 Resort collection. The gorgeous piece features blocked sections of every color and trendy "cold shoulders." Lopez wore the dress for a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot, pairing it with strappy black heels and a voluminous hair style. When Munn tried on the same dress, she couldn't help but feel a little less polished than J.Lo. She posted a hilarious side-by-side comparison of the two ladies wearing the garment, writing, "I tried this dress on the other day and then saw @jlo wearing it in a magazine and thought "Oh, THAT'S what it's supposed to look like."

I tried this dress on the other day and then saw @jlo wearing it in a magazine and thought "Oh, THAT'S what it's supposed to look like." 😝😂 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:29am PST

Munn had paired the dress with a pair of nude heels, and to be honest, she looks amazing in it as well. We'll just chalk the situation up to a sartorial win-win.

