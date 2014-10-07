Believe It or Not, Even Olivia Munn Has Bad Style Days—Here's How She Avoids Them

Olivia Munn is today’s InStyle.com guest editor! Check back throughout the day for exclusive content straight from the actress herself. Go to InStyle.com/oliviamunnday. Here, Munn tells us the secrets to her flawless style, on and off the red carpet, plus she shares photos of when she felt her best!

On the HBO show The Newsroom, Olivia Munn’s character wears mostly dark colors, classic silhouettes, and minimal jewelry, but in the real world the actress prefers to dress differently. “For me, for my life, I love to play around more with accessories and dresses and prints and colors,” Munn says.

“She’s not afraid to try new things which is what I love about working with her,” says Micaela Erlanger, Munn’s stylist. “She looks great in anything. She has this gorgeous, dewy skin tone and honestly because of that, she can wear a ton of colors that are tricky.”

Munn is all about comfort, whether it’s on the red carpet or during her downtime on the weekends. “Weekends are the time when I get to actually dress up in my own kind of way,” the actress says. Her go-to outfit used to be a cable knit crewneck Ralph Lauren sweater paired with jeans, and although she just stocked up on her favorite paper-thin cashmere sweaters from the label, this fall she’s also going to experiment a bit more. “I got these amazing Céline boots and I think this fall I’m going to do tights and knee-high socks and do that layered look on the bottom with a cute, short dress--and pile on some jackets,” Munn tells InStyle.

Despite her love for experimentation, the actress admits that she didn’t get in to fashion until about two years ago--and now she's hooked. “It's so much more fun to care about dressing up and have fun with it when you're feeling good about yourself—you love the clothes, you're happy with your hair and makeup and you've been making those training sessions... which for me can all be a crapshoot," she says.

Being multi-ethnic (her mom is Chinese, her dad is German/Irish), finding a makeup artist who knows how to work with her face was a challenge. "Highlighter between my eyes will make me look cross-eyed and I have no idea why," Munn says. And because of her height and curves (she's 5'4") it was also difficult to find a stylist who knew how to accentuate the right spots and not over-accentuate the others. "If you look at most pictures, my smile betrays my comfort level every time. If I look in the mirror before an event and I don't feel like myself, there's no way I can pretend I feel comfortable when there are dozens of cameras pointed at me. I usually have this look on my face that says 'Ugh, I feel stupid' and that's definitely not chic." Munn adds that she loves working with Erlanger because if she doesn’t feel comfortable in something they move on, but at the same time she encourages the actress to try new trends or amazing pieces. “She knows what suits her,” the stylist says.

Knowing what suits her includes knowing her figure, which Erlanger notes the actress loves to embrace and show off. “We like to have fun. She can carry so many different looks. She has fabulous legs. She can rock a pair of shorts,” she says. “She’s a chameleon in a way because she can carry so many different looks. I think ultimately she’s elegant and feminine and sexy. Probably more sultry, I would say.”

1 of 15 David Fisher/Rex/REX USA

2014 Met Gala

This was my first time at the Met Gala. It’s a Diane Von Furstenberg creation and my stylist got this amazing vintage brooch from Fred Leighton that we sewed it into my hair. The hair and makeup artists were so wonderful and were a huge reason why this is my all-time favorite red carpet look.
2 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only New York"

This was a very special night for Mr. Armani’s “One Night Only New York." I was busy working this week so I couldn’t go in for a fitting until the morning of and that’s very risky because if you do alterations you’re really not leaving yourself anytime for error. And this dress came back with a skirt that was altered so short I wasn’t even able to sit. Thankfully, I had this beautiful Armani cape that not only helped to elevate the whole look but also to maintain a little modesty.
3 of 15 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Robocop Premiere

This Carolina Herrera dress felt like I was wearing a cloud. It was so light and soft. I felt so comfortable. I love how it was fitted and tailored, yet still ethereal.
4 of 15 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013 Golden Globes

The first year I went to the Golden Globes I wore this Armani Prive dress. It fit like a glove as soon as I tried it on. The Chopard diamond collar helped to pull the whole look together. The makeup and hair is one of my favorites-I call it the no makeup-makeup look because it still takes a lot of work to look like you’re not wearing much.
5 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

16th Costume Designers Guild Awards

This is the first look my stylist put together for me and I absolutely loved it. I fell in love with Micaela as soon as she pulled out the turquoise Neil Lane jewels. The safe way to go would be to wear diamonds and gold, but she found just the right color blue jewel to match with this beautiful J. Mendel dress without looking like a bridesmaid. And I loved the hair and makeup.
6 of 15 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Micaela Erlanger and The Hollywood Reporter's NYFW Dinner

Micaela had been trying to get me into this Valentino jumper since the summer and we finally found the perfect event for it! She hosted a New York Fashion Week dinner for The Hollywood Reporter.
7 of 15 Pacific Coast News

Live with Kelly and Michael Appearance

I love everything about this outfit! I wore this for Live with Kelly and Michael. The Peter Pilotto vest and shorts mixed with the fun yellow Christian Louboutin pumps were the perfect mix for a daytime talk show. And I loved how makeup artist Amy Oresman lined and colored my lips for this look.
8 of 15 Erik Pendzich / Rex USA

Time's 100 Most Influential People

Michael Kors was honored as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and he was so sweet to invite me as his date. This dress had a stretch to it so it was super comfortable and the train was just long enough to be special (but not too long that it got in the way).
9 of 15 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Bulgari's Decades of Glamour Party

This Bibhu Mohapatra dress was so beautiful, but I think the hair and makeup really made the outfit. I felt really comfortable this night.
10 of 15 Lamb/Photowire / BEImages

I Don't Know How She Does It Premiere

Carolina Herrera dressed me for the entire press tour for I Don't Know How She Does It and it marks the moment where I started getting into fashion and experimenting more.
11 of 15 Nikki Nelson / WENN.com

Magic Mike Premiere

Dolce and Gabbana dressed me for the Magic Mike premiere. I wanted something timeless and form-fitting with a square neckline and it just so happened that they had this archive piece they pulled out for me.
12 of 15 Matt Baron/BEImages

2014 White House Correspondents Dinner

This was at the White House Correspondents Dinner this year. This J.Mendel dress felt like the perfect mix-conservative enough for the White House yet still fashion-forward enough for a red carpet.
13 of 15 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

2014 WonderCon

Love this Valentino jumper! You can’t see in this shot, but the shoes were super fun-they were bright orange with polka dots on the heel.
14 of 15 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Television Academy Honors 2014

I loved the draping and the color on this J. Mendel dress. My makeup artist wanted to give me a pink glow and I loved how fresh it felt.
15 of 15 Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/FilmMagic

Late Show with David Letterman Appearance

This is tied for my favorite look. I was going onto Letterman and wanted something that would look beautiful walking and sitting down. This Michael Kors dress was a ready-made outfit so I didn’t do much to this look besides shortening the hem and adding a simple 5-diamond necklace from Tiffany's.

