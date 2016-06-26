Olivia Munn Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Bod

Olivia Munn's toned summer body could be in the running for the eighth wonder of the world. The 35-year-old actress and model had a poolside girls' day this weekend, and she couldn't resist showing off the physique she's been working hard to maintain.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star flaunted her killer curves in a number of Instagram pictures. She wore a green and orange string bikini with a zigzag print, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of silver sunglasses.

Munn, who has been dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since 2014, also shared an adorable picture of the dog she recently adopted with her beau. The pup, named Frank Rodgers, hung out poolside with his mom, starring longingly at the water. The little pooch was still sporting a cast from when he hurt his leg a few weeks ago—hopefully he can ditch the cast soon and join in on the fun in the pool

Munn was overdo for some rest and relaxation—earlier in the week, she got glammed up for the Saturn Awards, rocking a sheer black gown with gold polka dots. Looking that good is no easy feat, so it's only fair that the star take time to unwind over the weekend.