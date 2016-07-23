Olivia Munn Nails Breezy Boho Style While Cheering on Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Olivia Munn was the ultimate cheerleader for football beau Aaron Rodgers as she rooted for him at the sidelines of a different sport on Friday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in South Lake Tahoe. The handsome Green Bay Packers quarterback is a participant in the annual event, and Munn was there for all the action.

While attention should have been on the course, the 36-year-old X-Men: Apocolypse star stole the show in a white off-the-shoulder top and grey high-waisted skinny jeans. The breezy boho blouse showed off the actress's bronzed shoulders and flat stomach. The brunette beauty kept her locks in long straight layers and shaded her eyes from the summer sun with tortoise shell rimmed sunglasses. Studded t-strap heeled sandals revealed her red hot pedicure.

Munn and Rodgers have been dating for over two years and the knock-out couple are the perfect pair on and off the red carpet. Munn was all smiles while supporting her NFL boyfriend at the all-star event. The tournament boasted a star-studded lineup, including athletes like reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Kevin Nealon.

