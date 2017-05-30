Olivia Munn Spent MDW in a $23 Gingham Dress

CYVR / BACKGRID
Faith Cummings
May 30, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Though the unofficial start of summer should be spent getting in some quality time with friends and family, some of us had to celebrate Memorial Day at work! When duty calls, you just can't say no, you know?

Case in point: Olivia Munn. She spent the day in Vancouver, Canada, on the set of her new film, The Predator. But she found a way to stay majorly festive—outfitting herself in the cutest gingham dress we've seen all month.

CYVR / BACKGRID

The brunette beauty wore a steal from Asos that rings up at $23. She paired it with studded strappy sandals and sun-blocking shades for the holiday.

Courtesy

WATCH: See Olivia Munn Wield a Sword

 

The mini-length stunner is totally on-trend with its off-the-shoulder neckline. Unfortunately, the style sold out before we could get our hands on it—not much of a surprise, seeing as most things Munn wears don't stay on the shelves too long.

RELATED: Ripped Tights & Frigid Temps Can't Stop Olivia Munn from Looking Sexy

Nevertheless, we tracked down similar gingham styles for all our summer parties below.

14 Ways to Nail the Gingham Trend
<p>EMBROIDERED SHIRT</p>
EMBROIDERED SHIRT
Courtesy
Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
<p>RUFFLE DRESS</p>
RUFFLE DRESS
Courtesy
Farrow $72 SHOP NOW
<p>TAILORED BLAZER</p>
TAILORED BLAZER
Courtesy
Banana Republic $142 (originally $178) SHOP NOW
<p>OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS</p>
OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS
Courtesy
Zara $70 SHOP NOW
<p>KNOTTED TOP</p>
KNOTTED TOP
Courtesy
Marques Almeida $260 SHOP NOW
<p>WRAPOVER BLOUSE</p>
WRAPOVER BLOUSE
Courtesy
H&M $40 SHOP NOW
<p>ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT</p>
ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT
Courtesy
Solid and Striped $168 SHOP NOW
<p>HIGH-WAISTED SHORTS</p>
HIGH-WAISTED SHORTS
Courtesy
Mango $46 SHOP NOW
<p>HEELED SANDALS</p>
HEELED SANDALS
Courtesy
Alexandre Birman available at INTERMIX $495 SHOP NOW
<p>MINI SHOULDER BAG</p>
MINI SHOULDER BAG
Courtesy
Mansur Gavriel available at MATCHES FASHION $545 SHOP NOW
<p>SNEAKERS</p>
SNEAKERS
Courtesy
Vans available at MADEWELL $60 SHOP NOW
<p>LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF</p>
LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF
Courtesy
Brooks Brothers $58 SHOP NOW
<p>ANKLE-WRAP FLATS</p>
ANKLE-WRAP FLATS
Courtesy
J. Crew $228 SHOP NOW
<p>WRISTLET</p>
WRISTLET
Courtesy
Diane von Furstenberg $278 SHOP NOW
1 of 14

