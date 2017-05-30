Olivia Munn Spent MDW in a $23 Gingham Dress

Though the unofficial start of summer should be spent getting in some quality time with friends and family, some of us had to celebrate Memorial Day at work! When duty calls, you just can't say no, you know?

Case in point: Olivia Munn. She spent the day in Vancouver, Canada, on the set of her new film, The Predator. But she found a way to stay majorly festive—outfitting herself in the cutest gingham dress we've seen all month.

CYVR / BACKGRID

The brunette beauty wore a steal from Asos that rings up at $23. She paired it with studded strappy sandals and sun-blocking shades for the holiday.

Courtesy

The mini-length stunner is totally on-trend with its off-the-shoulder neckline. Unfortunately, the style sold out before we could get our hands on it—not much of a surprise, seeing as most things Munn wears don't stay on the shelves too long.

Nevertheless, we tracked down similar gingham styles for all our summer parties below.