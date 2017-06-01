16 of Olivia Holt's Summer Must-Haves

For Olivia Holt, the warmest months of the year offer more than just fun in the sun. Rather, it offers the 19-year-old singer and actress a brief escape from her ever-hectic schedule. “My favorite thing about summer is just the idea of having a little time off to do things for you, whether that be going on a vacation, spending more time with your friends, or going to places you’ve never been before,” the teen queen told InStyle last week. “It’s a time to literally just kick back and enjoy what life has to offer. You can read a book by the beach or take a dip in the pool, and I feel like those are things that we don’t get to do during the year when we’re working hard.”

And when Holt does tap into work mode during the summer and performs an outdoor concert, she makes sure to keep one key ingredient on hand. “I think staying really hydrated is key, so I always have lots of water,” she said. “And that’s not just while I’m outside, but beforehand, too. Wearing lightweight, cooler clothes also helps, and I keep toners and spritzers nearby.” 

We asked Holt to dish on all of her summer must-haves, from fashion and beauty to books and music. Scroll down for her full list of faves.

SLEEK SHADES

“I recently designed three styles of sunglasses for Perverse, and I named each one after myself, my mom, and my sister,” said Holt. “Each pair of sunnies corresponds to who each of us is as an individual and showcases a different personality. ‘The Liv’ is a very trendy, translucent cat-eye that you can wear with any color; ‘The Kimberly’ (pictured) is more retro, and I like to call it the festival pair because it gives off a fun vibe with the rose gold and black lining; and then ‘The Morgan’ is the edgy, cool-girl pair. I can’t choose a favorite—they’re all my summer must-haves.”

SWEET SUIT

“I’ve never been one to wear a one-piece, but they’re really cool right now,” said Holt. “I like an open-back style, or one with a side or middle cutout. There are so many fun ways to wear a one-piece now, and it looks less like you’re wearing a leotard. Recently, I’ve been into Solid & Striped for a one-piece situation. Not only are they cute, but they fit any body type really well, too.”

Faux Glow

“Neutrogena's bronzer is incredible,” said Holt, who’s an ambassador for the beauty brand. “It has a little bit of shimmer in it, but it also kind of fits any complexion. It gives you whatever color you’re really going for.”

BEACH READ

“I’m currently reading Rules Don’t Apply by Ariel Levy, and it’s a really incredible book,” said Holt. “I haven’t gotten all the way through it yet, but I think it’s a very empowering book that can give people perspective on their lives and the things and people around them.”

SMALL TREASURES

“I’m currently obsessed with dainty jewelry,” said Holt. “I like really tiny rings, midi rings, and little bracelets that have a charm on them.”

DETAILED NECKTIES

“My other obsession right now is neckties,” said Holt. “Chan Luu has some great ones with chains coming off of them. You can get them in any color, any shape, and at any length. I’ve been wearing them with practically everything.”

BINGE-WORTHY SHOW

“Honestly, I’ll probably just be re-watching every episode of Big Little Lies this summer,” said Holt. “It was so amazing.”

HAIR SAVIOR

“Dry shampoo all the way—it’s so important to keep on hand at all times,” said Holt. “Bed Head’s is really good, and Batiste has great ones that are really fresh-smelling, so it feels like you washed your hair even though you really didn’t.”

FLIRTY DRESS

“Dresses are my go-to for summer, because I’m traveling so much running around to the beach or pool,” said Holt. “It’s so important to have a throw on, and I’ve really been into off-the-shoulder tops and dresses lately. I feel like they give off more of a summer vibe, and instead of just throwing on a cover-up, you’re throwing on a really cute dress that shows off a bit of your tan.” 

GO-TO SNACK

“As far as snacks go, I feel like I’m always finding something new—but recently I’ve really been into just cutting up cucumbers and adding a little bit of olive oil and sea salt,” said Holt. “I feel like that’s such a solid healthy snack that still fills you up. I’m also obsessed with smoothies—I’ve been finding a new one almost every single day. I don’t have a favorite in particular, but the one ingredient that I always need to have in a smoothie is ginger. I like to know that it’s doing something good for my body.”

COMFY SNEAKERS

“I’m really into platform sandals right now, but I’m also all about sneakers,” said Holt. “It started with the all-white sneakers, and then I kind of moved on to every color I could possibly get! Vince makes a really good pair of sneaks, and right now my favorite pair is a nude style with white lining. They’re really rad and super comfortable.”

PERFECT SHORTS

“I will always and forever be a high-waisted jean short fanatic,” said Holt. “One Teaspoon has some really solid ones that I’m obsessing over, and they have them in like, every color. I feel like you need a light wash, a dark wash, a ripped style, and a not-ripped style. It’s important to have options!”

COOL CARRYALL

“In the summer, I’m always heading from one place to another—from the pool to the beach or going on a road trip—so I like a bag that’s small but can also fit a lot,” said Holt. “I have my Céline bag, which is kind of perfect for anything I want to fit in there, like a phone charger, a compact mirror, a couple lip balms, mascara, and hair ties. It’s small enough to tote around wherever I have to go, but it’s also big enough to fit all the little things that I want in there for all my travels.”

SUMMER ANTHEM

“I’m a really massive fan of the Zedd and Alessia Cara tune, ‘Stay,’” said Holt. “I feel like it definitely gives off awesome summer vibes and its just a really rad song. Alessia’s voice is amazing on it, and so is the production by Zedd.”

POUT PERFECTOR

“The best thing about Neutrogena’s MoistureSmooth Color Stick is that there are so many shades,” said Holt. “There’s a lighter pink, a darker pink, maroons, and reds. You can also use the lighter colors as a blush to get a bit of color on your cheeks. So you can use it as a moisturizer for your lips and to get a healthy glow.”

TRAVEL MUST-HAVE

“Whether I’m up in the air or in a car, I feel like a good spritz toner always helps stay hydrated and keeps me feeling clean and fresh,” said Holt. “It’s cool that people are actually starting to make their own toners. You can put whatever you want in it, whether that be coconut oil or avocado oil or a little bit of rose-water. It really keeps your skin hydrated and makes sure that you’re feeling good on a hot summer day.”

