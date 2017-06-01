16 of Olivia Holt's Summer Must-Haves

For Olivia Holt, the warmest months of the year offer more than just fun in the sun. Rather, it offers the 19-year-old singer and actress a brief escape from her ever-hectic schedule. “My favorite thing about summer is just the idea of having a little time off to do things for you, whether that be going on a vacation, spending more time with your friends, or going to places you’ve never been before,” the teen queen told InStyle last week. “It’s a time to literally just kick back and enjoy what life has to offer. You can read a book by the beach or take a dip in the pool, and I feel like those are things that we don’t get to do during the year when we’re working hard.”

And when Holt does tap into work mode during the summer and performs an outdoor concert, she makes sure to keep one key ingredient on hand. “I think staying really hydrated is key, so I always have lots of water,” she said. “And that’s not just while I’m outside, but beforehand, too. Wearing lightweight, cooler clothes also helps, and I keep toners and spritzers nearby.”

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at Olivia Holt's NYC Concert

We asked Holt to dish on all of her summer must-haves, from fashion and beauty to books and music. Scroll down for her full list of faves.