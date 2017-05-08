14 Things to Know About Our Style Crush Olivia Culpo

Samantha Simon
May 08, 2017 @ 7:45 am

If there’s one thing Olivia Culpo loves, it’s a well-coordinated outfit. The former Miss Universe is constantly surprising us with her fresh take on the current trends, and whether she’s hitting a red carpet, running errands, or 'gramming a selfie, Culpo dishes out more than enough style and beauty inspo to keep us coming back for more.

And with constant eyes on her ensembles, it’s no wonder that the 25-year-old star maintains a focused yet lighthearted approach to dressing. Her fashion philosophy? “I like to have fun with the current trends, but I also like to stick to staple elements that will never go out of style,” Culpo told InStyle when we chatted with her for our December issue. “I like a classic and simple look with a touch of glam.” 

Scroll down to find out 14 things that Culpo revealed about her style, from her fashion icons and favorite designers to her obsession with all-white looks and outerwear.

STYLE MANTRA

“Make sure your clothes are tailored,” Culpo said. “You can pull off anything if it fits you well and the proportions are right.”

SIGNATURE STAPLES

Wolford bodysuits are great for layering, and 3x1’s high-waist jeans make my legs appear longer and my butt look better. I’m also a really big fan of J Brand, and Mother has great denim culottes. Then for a cheaper denim alternative, Rampage is really comfortable and affordable. For tops, I love A.L.C., Elizabeth and James, and Caroline Constas's off-the-shoulder ruffled pieces are so pretty.”

TOP DESIGNERS 

Victoria Beckham’s blouses are amazing, and Galvan London has incredible slip dresses. I’m also a big fan of Marchesa, Prabal Gurung, and Zac Posen.” 

SHOP SPOTS

“Zara has inexpensive trendy pieces that you can wear season after season. I bought a pair of faux-leather shorts there five years ago, and they still fit me like no other. I also like Topshop, because I feel like they always have their finger on the pulse there. And then another mid-range brand that I’ve been wearing a lot lately is Maje. I think it’s important that you don’t spend too much every season on staples that you need. I shop online all the time on FWRD and Net-a-Porter, too, and I like Spring for blouses.”

OUTERWEAR ADDICTION

“I’ll drape a coat over my shoulders to show off what I’m wearing underneath. I think of it as adding an accessory to my outfit. You can still feel great about what you have on and show off what you’re wearing on your first layer, but it adds another element to the whole outfit, like a handbag or a cool keychain would. I’m obsessed with this Sandro cheetah jacket—it’s so fun and really warm.”

BOLD BLOUSES 

“This season, blouses have become one of my splurge items. I’ve been seeing so many that are really over the top and they’re very expensive, but that’s because they’re really intricate. Chloé and Stella McCartney have gorgeous options that really make a statement. Deconstructed blouses are really interesting and cool to play with, in particular. I’ve seen so many variations of them for spring, from ruffles and off-the-shoulder looks to structured architectural tops that have a cutout on one arm or are asymmetrical.”

ONE-HUE WONDER

“I love wearing all white. It’s clean, simple, and ethereal. I’m especially into white bags—I carry my cream Saint Laurent Sac de Jour (shop a similar style here) all the time. I’d rather wear all white than all black any day—but when I do wear all black, I add a red lip or red bag, or I’ll throw on a cheetah shoe or cheetah jacket to switch it up.”

FASHION ICONS

“Audrey Hepburn’s style was so classic, and I love how Blake Lively plays with different accessories and materials.”

PLANNING STRATEGY

"I never plan my outfit the night before, except when I'm going to a big event. I feel like what I put on is a complete representation of how I feel, and I never know how I’m going to feel on any given day until I wake up. Some days I’ll want to wear all black, some days I'll want to keep things really simple, and other days I’ll feel like I don’t want to wear anything tight. It just depends on my mood, and then I’ll go from there. I use it as an opportunity to be creative."

WINTRY MIX

“This holiday season I’ll be pairing a velvet dress with black tights and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee Highland boots.” 

PARTY ESSENTIAL

“A red lip is always festive,” says the L’Oréal League ambassador. “My favorite is the Infallible Lip in Shanghai Scarlet. I think the colder months are definitely an opportunity to have fun with a bolder color, as long as you keep the eye really clean.”

STRONG SHOE GAME

"I am always willing to suffer for an amazing pair of shoes. My philosophy on that is mind over matter. For example, Christian Louboutin's Pigalle shoe has super-thin high heel, so your foot is arched in a pretty uncomfortable position for a long time, but I think it’s worth it. I have them in patent leather black, and I love them."

TREND ALERT

“Sheer clothing was big on the spring runway, and I really want to try it—with the appropriate undergarments, of course.”

SOCIAL STYLE

“I joined the Swavy app, which allows people to shop exact looks on my Instagram feed as well as lower-price alternatives. I like to show what I’m wearing, but more important, I like helping people find what they want to wear.”

