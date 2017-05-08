14 Things to Know About Our Style Crush Olivia Culpo

If there’s one thing Olivia Culpo loves, it’s a well-coordinated outfit. The former Miss Universe is constantly surprising us with her fresh take on the current trends, and whether she’s hitting a red carpet, running errands, or 'gramming a selfie, Culpo dishes out more than enough style and beauty inspo to keep us coming back for more.

And with constant eyes on her ensembles, it’s no wonder that the 25-year-old star maintains a focused yet lighthearted approach to dressing. Her fashion philosophy? “I like to have fun with the current trends, but I also like to stick to staple elements that will never go out of style,” Culpo told InStyle when we chatted with her for our December issue. “I like a classic and simple look with a touch of glam.”

VIDEO: Olivia Culpo's Chic Vacation-Ready Swimsuits

Scroll down to find out 14 things that Culpo revealed about her style, from her fashion icons and favorite designers to her obsession with all-white looks and outerwear.