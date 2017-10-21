Olivia Culpo's Girl's Trip to Miami Will Give You Vacation Envy

Brandi Fowler
Oct 20, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Fall, schmall. Olivia Culpo is giving us nothing but summer vacay vibes in October.

Following a stylish trip to New York City, the fashionista jetted off to the shores of Miami for the ultimate girl's trip, kicking things off with a few big splashes in the ocean. "We're in Miami!!!!!!! #GIRLSWEEKEND @bragadany@shaninamshaik @devwindsor@carolinelowe @hannahfergusonofficial," she captioned a clip of a couple of her friends running into the water at sunset, as she yelled, "Girls gone wild in Miami!"

We're in Miami!!!!!!! #GIRLSWEEKEND @bragadany @shaninamshaik @devwindsor @carolinelowe @hannahfergusonofficial

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Culpo's crew, which included models Dev Windsor and Shanina Shaik, went on to hit the pool Friday, with four of them lounging with cocktail-filled coconuts, with palm trees in the background. "Squad," she wrote alongside the tropical snap of the moment.

In it, the former Miss USA strikes a pose on a striped pool chair in an off-the-shoulder Vitamin A palm and floral print bikini, with her besties by her side in enviable swim looks of their own.

This is how you take in summer in the fall.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, I'm Olivia [UNKNOWN] and I'm here with InStyle and we're gonna take a peak at what's inside my bag. [MUSIC] First of all I have a mascara from L'Oreale to touch up. This is voluminous feline, for a little feline flick that's what I'm wearing today. And it's good just because Mascara can run or you may need to reapply. Or actually as the day goes on and it gets darker outside I like to get a little heavier with the eye makeup anyway so I can just reapply and kind of go from day to night. I'm wearing Laura Mercier liner in nude. This is such a good liner if you're trying to do any sort of a nude lip or even just a gloss. But over it I have Mark Jacobs lip gel and I love this too because it is not quite creamy. It's more of a gloss but as you can see I'll open it up for you guys. It kind of retracts like a lipstick so it's convenient and you don't even have to look in the mirror. Wait I can [MUSIC] How convenient. Another touch of item that I think is essential for any girl is any sort of a pressed powder. So this is Mark Jacob's finish line perfection powder and I usually use it just for the T-zone. Under the eye, just to set any places that might get glossy through out the day. This is really helpful especially when it's really hot outside but it's really convenient to travel with it. It comes with a little sponge that you can use as well. The last thing is this Charlotte Tilbury mini miracle eye wand. I use it for the under-eyes and also just to touch up any blemishes or red spots that you might have, and this is amazing because It has two sides. One side is a lift under eye cream, so you can apply this first. And hen the other side is the concealer. So it's dual purpose and I'm a big fan of that. I also have some bobby pins in here. I have my ID in case somebody decides to try to arrest me or something. And I have my credit card. I'm telling you I kind of perfected the go to items that any girl needs in her bag at all times, and I think you can learn something from what is in this clutch. [MUSIC]

