Olivia Culpo's Girl's Trip to Miami Will Give You Vacation Envy

Fall, schmall. Olivia Culpo is giving us nothing but summer vacay vibes in October.
Following a stylish trip to New York City, the fashionista jetted off to the shores of Miami for the ultimate girl's trip, kicking things off with a few big splashes in the ocean. "We're in Miami!!!!!!! #GIRLSWEEKEND @bragadany@shaninamshaik @devwindsor@carolinelowe @hannahfergusonofficial," she captioned a clip of a couple of her friends running into the water at sunset, as she yelled, "Girls gone wild in Miami!"
Culpo's crew, which included models Dev Windsor and Shanina Shaik, went on to hit the pool Friday, with four of them lounging with cocktail-filled coconuts, with palm trees in the background. "Squad," she wrote alongside the tropical snap of the moment.
In it, the former Miss USA strikes a pose on a striped pool chair in an off-the-shoulder Vitamin A palm and floral print bikini, with her besties by her side in enviable swim looks of their own.
This is how you take in summer in the fall.