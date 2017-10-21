Olivia Culpo's Girl's Trip to Miami Will Give You Vacation Envy

Fall, schmall. Olivia Culpo is giving us nothing but summer vacay vibes in October.

Following a stylish trip to New York City, the fashionista jetted off to the shores of Miami for the ultimate girl's trip, kicking things off with a few big splashes in the ocean. "We're in Miami!!!!!!! #GIRLSWEEKEND @bragadany@shaninamshaik @devwindsor@carolinelowe @hannahfergusonofficial," she captioned a clip of a couple of her friends running into the water at sunset, as she yelled, "Girls gone wild in Miami!"

We're in Miami!!!!!!! #GIRLSWEEKEND @bragadany @shaninamshaik @devwindsor @carolinelowe @hannahfergusonofficial A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Culpo's crew, which included models Dev Windsor and Shanina Shaik, went on to hit the pool Friday, with four of them lounging with cocktail-filled coconuts, with palm trees in the background. "Squad," she wrote alongside the tropical snap of the moment.

In it, the former Miss USA strikes a pose on a striped pool chair in an off-the-shoulder Vitamin A palm and floral print bikini, with her besties by her side in enviable swim looks of their own.

This is how you take in summer in the fall.