"This is a very poufy dress and there is a lot of material, but believe it or not it’s actually easier because of the tulle underneath. It’s easier for you to kick it," she told us. "So, my trick is to do a little kick walk when you’re on the runway, and I just kick the material out from in front of me and actually it adds a more dramatic effect to the way you walk anyway, because when you’re kicking it, it will make the material move in a cool way."