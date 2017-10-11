These Vintage Pics of Bill and Hillary Clinton Will Give You So Many Feels

Mehera Bonner
Oct 11, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
<p>1992</p>
1992

Hillary's been serving headband goals way since she was just a small town girl livin' in an Arkansas world. Also, this photo is from ye olden days when Bill was a mere presidential candidate.

Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
<p>1992</p>
1992

Another day on the campaign trail, another headband! Hillary really needs to bring these back.

AFP/AFP/Getty
<p>1992</p>
1992

A nice reminder that at the end of the day, these people are just normals who want their third cup of coffee, already.

JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty
<p>1992</p>
1992

This is an ultra-sweet photo of Bill and Hill at the 1992 DNC Women's Caucus in New York. And yes, it goes without saying that we are all that lady in the background.

MARK PHILLIPS/AFP/Getty
<p>1992</p>
1992

In which Bill protects Hillary after a broken light knocked her over on set of 60 Minutes. Not that she needs protection, because #feminism.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
<p>1992</p>
1992

There are no words for this photo, so instead we'll offer up this: [Kissy Face Emoji]

Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
<p>1993</p>
1993

Just kickin' it 1993 style, enjoying a casual presidential lunch on Capitol Hill with bae.

Consolidated News Pictures/Getty
<p>1994</p>
1994

Casual deplaning, president-style.

Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
<p>1994</p>
1994

Two possible explanations for this photo: they're talking about important state secrets or they're having a staring contest. Our money's on the latter, those crazy kids.

ROBERT GIROUX/AFP/Getty Images
<p>1994</p>
1994

So, this is how Bill and Hillary chose to celebrate her 47th birthday. Literally no words.

Bob Mcneely/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>1995</p>
1995

Just getting in touch with nature and whatnot, as one does.

Bob Mcneely/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>1995</p>
1995

Showing the world how to wear denim, one presidential vacation at a time.

LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty
<p>1998</p>
1998

Awkwardly-yet-cutely dealing with the Monica Lewinsky scandal because they're a united front no matter what.

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>1998</p>
1998

Literally just cannot even process this.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty
<p>1999</p>
1999

When you spend so much time together that you start making the same "bored at work" faces.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>2000</p>
2000

A quiet moment amongst the crowd/a glorious excuse to wear an over-the-shoulder cardigan.

Getty
<p>2004</p>
2004

Kissing in the rain > singing in the rain.

Scott Olson/Getty
<p>2008</p>
2008

GAH, guys! Look at their sweet smiles! Also, shout-out to Bill's pink tie. Color of love, etc.

Andrew Theodorakis-Pool/Getty Images
<p>2014</p>
2014

Nothing to see here, just chilling out and holding hands next to this random hay bale.

Steve Pope/Getty
<p>2015</p>
2015

The moment Hillary officially announced her campaign and Bill had her back, both literally and figuratively.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
<p>2016</p>
2016

Making history on June 7, 2016.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty
<p>2017</p>
2017

Bill and Hillary couldn't help but smile at each other as they gave a joint speech at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in N.Y.C. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
