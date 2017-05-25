What 10 Old-Hollywood Stars Would Look Like with Kim Kardashian's Contour

These days it’s seemingly impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing a contoured cheekbone or highlighted brow. But before Kim Kardashian West and her revolutionary shading techniques came around, Hollywood’s elite had a different take on their makeup routine (think rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and major lashes).

So what would these iconic celebrities look like if they lived in the age of the contour? We’ve given old Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Sophia Loren a modern makeover, shading and highlighting their cheekbones like only Mario Dedivanovic could.

VIDEO: How to Contour Your Face in 5 Easy Steps

Keep scrolling to see how even the slightest of contour can totally change your face shape.