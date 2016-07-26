Odd Mom Out Star Abby Elliott Just Revealed the Designer of Her Wedding Dress

It's officially go-time for Abby Elliott and her hubby-to-be because their wedding is right around the corner!

The Odd Mom Out star sat down with People to dish about her upcoming nuptials and in the process talked about what type of dress she'll be wearing on the big day as well as the help she's getting from fiancé, Bill Kennedy, and dad, Chris Elliott.

Goin to the chapel! ⛪️ A photo posted by Abby Elliott (@lilcutieforever) on Oct 29, 2015 at 7:04pm PDT

"We're at the 2-month mark, so it's all about the little details," the 29-year-old said. "Like the holders for the place cards. I'm like, 'Where do I get those? Where do I even start?' But all the big things and details are squared away, so there will be a wedding."

The former Saturday Night Live regular is even getting some help from her famous father who, like any good patriarch should, has been "very involved in the catering process."

When it comes to finding the perfect attire for walking down the aisle, Abby isn't revealing much about her Leanne Marshall gown—except that she went in a totally different direction than expected.



Happy Fourth y'all!!!!!!! 🎷🎷🎷🎺🎺🎺🍾🍾🍾🍾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A photo posted by Abby Elliott (@lilcutieforever) on Jul 4, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

"I thought I was going to go with a Bohemian style, something a bit different," she explained. "I ended up with something opposite … and that's all I'm going to say."

No matter what dress Abby ends up wearing, we know she'll be stunning!