Octavia Spencer
Celebrity
Octavia Spencer
Celebrity
Octavia Spencer Makes the Case for Leopard-Print Everything
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Movies
13 Movies You Need to Watch in June
Jun 01, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Watch the 13 Funniest Times Ellen DeGeneres Pranked Her Guests
Apr 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Who Instagram Users Wanted to Win at the Oscars Was Very Different from the Ultimate Winners
Mar 05, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Guillermo Del Toro's
The Shape of Water
Is the Weird Political Metaphor We Need Right Now
Mar 03, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Oscars
Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig Share a Sweet Moment at 2018 Oscars Luncheon
Feb 05, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
Octavia Spencer Is Screening
Black Panther
for Free
Feb 01, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Jessica Chastain Helped Octavia Spencer Get Five Times Her Original Salary for Their New Movie
Jan 24, 2018 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity
These Celebrities All Twinned in Similar Under-$200 Boots at Sundance
Jan 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Awards & Events
Emilia Clarke’s AFI Awards Dress Could Be a Nod to
Game of Thrones
Season 8
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer Are Teaming Up for Your Next True Crime Drama Obsession
Jan 04, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Awards & Events
Jessica Chastain Takes the Plunge in Black Lace Gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival
Jan 03, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
These Adorable Girls Dressed Up in
Hidden Figures
Costumes for Halloween
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Gwyneth Paltrow Makes First Public Appearance Since Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Oct 13, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Octavia Spencer's Biggest Style Disaster Involves
That
Kind of Underwear
Sep 10, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
Go Inside
InStyle
+ HFPA's Star-Studded Bash at This Film Festival
Sep 10, 2017 @ 4:30 am
Videos
Octavia Spencer May Portray Madam C.J. Walker in New Netflix Series
Aug 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
10 Times Birthday Girl Octavia Spencer Was the Queen of Monochrome
May 25, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Clothing
18 Times Birthday Girl, Octavia Spencer, Slayed the Red Carpet in Tadashi Shoji
May 22, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Red Carpet
Stars Reimagine Red Carpet Style for Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala
May 01, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
SXSW
See All the Celebrities in Austin for SXSW
Mar 20, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Oscars
Fringe and Feathers Were Having at Major Moment at the Oscars
Feb 26, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
