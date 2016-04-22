The Obamas and the Royals Look Like They're Having a Blast at Official Dinner

Okay, we are totally jealous of this get-together. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are currently enjoying dinner at Kensington Palace with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry, and judging by the photos the fivesome is having the best time ever.

Dressed in their cocktail attire best, the royals greeted the Obamas outside the palace, where they hugged, kissed, and posed for photos. Middleton continued her patterned streak from India and Bhutan, opting for a mid-length jewel-toned printed L.K. Bennett dress ($525, us.lkbennett.com), which she paired with navy pumps and her signature loose curls. William and Harry coordinated with the duchess, both opting for navy suits paired with white button-downs.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Looks Radiant in Purple for Belated 90th Birthday Lunch with Queen Elizabeth

The FLOTUS opted for chic separates, teaming a beige lace pencil skirt with a matching shirt, cozy Narciso Rodriguez coat, and black-and-beige heels, while her husband went with a classic charcoal suit. So much fashion, so little time.

Kensington Palace posted a few photos and videos from the meeting, including one of the two families greeting each other outside the palace and a few snaps from inside. Keep reading to check them out.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry welcome @POTUS and @FLOTUS to Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/zrlimthPsP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016

.@BarackObama and @MichelleObama arrive at Kensington Palace for dinner with The Duke, Duchess and Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/ZdXMj24pCL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016

The Duke chats with the President of the United States before dinner at Kensington Palace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT