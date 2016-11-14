Take a Look Inside the Obamas' Gorgeous Post-White House Home in Washington, D.C.

Pete Souza/The White House
Isabel Jones
Nov 14, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Malia seriously chose the right time to take a gap year—it might not be the White House, but the Obamas’ new pad is pretty fitting of the first family (aka FABULOUS).

Come January 2017, Barack, Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and first dogs Bo and Sunny Obama, will move into a gorgeous 8,200-square-foot home in Washington D.C.’s upscale Kalorama neighborhood—a favorite post-presidency retreat for many former first families. Historically, though, a president hasn’t chosen to stay in D.C. immediately following his term since Woodrow Wilson left office in 1921.

Inside, the 9-bedroom, 8 1/2-bathroom home bears a striking resemblance to the White House, perhaps in name alone (there’s a lot of white within those walls). It also happens to span three stories—pretty ideal setup to throw a house party or two.

Zillow estimates that the picturesque home is worth about $5.9 million, and that the monthly rent would come in somewhere around $22,239. It's very possible that the first family is planning to leave the D.C. area after 15-year-old Sasha graduates from high school. After that ... who knows?

We really can’t imagine a happier post-White House home—this one’s pretty perfect.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

 

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the Obamas’ new digs.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

THE FRONT YARD

The home's regal facade gives it the air of a suburban castle—perfect for America's equivalent to the royal family. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

KITCHEN

Hardwood floors and marble countertops make this sleek kitchen first family-ready. 

3 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

LIVING AREA

One of many open seating areas, this cozy living room offers a sun-dappled sitting experience. We can totally see President Obma spending a Sunday afternoon out here with a stack of 2017 must-reads.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

SITTING ROOM

With a generous fireplace and a welcoming set of French doors, we have a feeling that the Obamas will be spending a lot of family time in this warm sitting room. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

LIVING AREA

Let there be light! This cute living space looks out on the sunny patio just beyond the room's floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

BACKYARD

With a gorgeous patio and a sprawling lawn, the Obamas are sure to have some killer summer barbecues. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!