Take a Look Inside the Obamas' Gorgeous Post-White House Home in Washington, D.C.

Malia seriously chose the right time to take a gap year—it might not be the White House, but the Obamas’ new pad is pretty fitting of the first family (aka FABULOUS).

Come January 2017, Barack, Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and first dogs Bo and Sunny Obama, will move into a gorgeous 8,200-square-foot home in Washington D.C.’s upscale Kalorama neighborhood—a favorite post-presidency retreat for many former first families. Historically, though, a president hasn’t chosen to stay in D.C. immediately following his term since Woodrow Wilson left office in 1921.

Inside, the 9-bedroom, 8 1/2-bathroom home bears a striking resemblance to the White House, perhaps in name alone (there’s a lot of white within those walls). It also happens to span three stories—pretty ideal setup to throw a house party or two.

Zillow estimates that the picturesque home is worth about $5.9 million, and that the monthly rent would come in somewhere around $22,239. It's very possible that the first family is planning to leave the D.C. area after 15-year-old Sasha graduates from high school. After that ... who knows?

We really can’t imagine a happier post-White House home—this one’s pretty perfect.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the Obamas’ new digs.