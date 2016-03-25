As the Obamas Get Ready for Their Final White House Easter Egg Roll, Take a Look Back at Them All

On Monday, March 28, the Obamas will take part in their final Easter Egg Roll, a 138-year-old White House tradition where more than 30,000 people gather to—you guessed it—roll eggs down the South Lawn.

It's one of the more laid-back happenings at the White House, and that much is evident in the candid moments captured over President Barack Obama's eight years in office, as well as the First Family's casual attire. (First Lady Michelle wore a floral top and orange cardigan with slim black pants to the festivities in 2015, pictured above.) Keep scrolling for a look at the Obama family's egg-stra special time spent at the annual event.

RELATED: Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever