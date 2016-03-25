As the Obamas Get Ready for Their Final White House Easter Egg Roll, Take a Look Back at Them All

2015 Getty Images
Jennifer Merritt
Mar 25, 2016

On Monday, March 28, the Obamas will take part in their final Easter Egg Roll, a 138-year-old White House tradition where more than 30,000 people gather to—you guessed it—roll eggs down the South Lawn.

It's one of the more laid-back happenings at the White House, and that much is evident in the candid moments captured over President Barack Obama's eight years in office, as well as the First Family's casual attire. (First Lady Michelle wore a floral top and orange cardigan with slim black pants to the festivities in 2015, pictured above.) Keep scrolling for a look at the Obama family's egg-stra special time spent at the annual event.

1 of 6 2014 Getty Images

2014

Michelle (in a plaid top and black pants), the Easter Bunny (natch), and Barack are all smiles watching children roll eggs. Their own children, teenagers Malia and Sasha, were not present in 2014 or 2015 due to school obligations. 

2 of 6 2013 AFP

2013

The family, with Michelle in a top by J.Crew and blazer by Talbots, gathers to hear the President speak before the egg rolling begins.

3 of 6 The Washington Post

2012

The First Family, save for Barack and, well, the Easter Bunny, all opted for bright colors to watch children roll eggs on the White House South Lawn. 

4 of 6 UPI

2011

The First Lady chose a gray dress with yellow florals by Tracy Reese for the 2011 roll.

5 of 6 2010 AFP

2010

First Dog Bo, who joined the family the previous year, participates in the festivities, too.

6 of 6 2011 The Washington Post

2009

The family gathers for a group shot on the South Lawn after the egg roll wraps.

