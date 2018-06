8 of 16

November 2001

WHO Cate Blanchett, 32

WHY The actress was starring in Bandits, Lord of the Rings, The Shipping News, Charlotte Gray and Heaven.

WEARING A Vera Wang dress and S.J. Phillips jewelry

NOTABLE QUOTE "It's human to want to avoid pain and to desire success and happiness for your offspring, but part of one's experience as a human being is pain and you can't avoid it. If you spend your life running from it, you end up not taking risks."