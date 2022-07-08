North West Hilariously Confronted the Paparazzi in the Middle of a Fashion Show

Icon status.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 8, 2022
North West Paris Couture Week
Photo: Getty

North West is quickly becoming as iconic as her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and with that level of fame comes the downside of the paparazzi documenting your every move. But this 9-year-old isn't having it.

After calling out photographers once already this week while leaving a restaurant with her family, North confronted them again — this time, in the middle of a fashion show. During the Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture runway show on Wednesday, North being North, held up a sign that read "Stop," as she looked directly at the cameras, making sure they knew her note was intended for them.

Kardashian shared the sassy moment in a new photo dump on her Instagram page, and explained why North did what she did. "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," Kim began her caption, before addressing her daughter's front-row antics. "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

Fans and friends of Kardashian filled the comments section of the post commending North for her brazen behavior. "North is a WHOLE VIBE," wrote one user, while another said, "North is my idol." Fashion stylist Simone Harouche added, "Omg @kimkardashian she's a genius."

We agree. Go off, North.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian North West Nose Chains Jean-Paul Gaultier Show
Kim Kardashian and North West Twinned with Matching Nose Chains at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Pink Balenciaga Suit Silver Bag New York
North West Has Some Thoughts About Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe
North West
North West Just Showed Off Her Designer Handbag Collection on TikTok
You're Not Imagining It: Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Is Everywhere
Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Is Everywhere Right Now — But Why?
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Complete Relationship Timeline
TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
TBT: Kris Humphries Used to Serenade Kim Kardashian with Her Single "Jam (Turn It Up)"
Julia Fox Kanye West
Julia Fox Gave Madonna's Iconic Cone Bra a Modern Update
Card Placeholder Image
Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian and Jenner Kids
Stages of Dating a Kardashian
The 7 Stages of Dating a Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Kanye Wedding
Why I'll Always Root for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
January 10, 2018
Kim Kardashian West's Best Street Style Moments
Kim Kardashian Wedding
Remembering Kim Kardashian's First Extravagant Wedding
Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 - Backstage
North West Is Already a Budding Fashion Photographer
Kim Kardashian West
All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Day
Kim Kardashian West attends Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City.
See Kim Kardashian’s Adorable Photo of Kanye and North West's Afternoon Nap
Kardashian-Wests at Givenchy
The Kardashian-Wests Continue to take Paris Fashion Week by Storm at Givenchy