North West Hilariously Confronted the Paparazzi in the Middle of a Fashion Show

North West is quickly becoming as iconic as her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and with that level of fame comes the downside of the paparazzi documenting your every move. But this 9-year-old isn't having it.

After calling out photographers once already this week while leaving a restaurant with her family, North confronted them again — this time, in the middle of a fashion show. During the Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture runway show on Wednesday, North being North, held up a sign that read "Stop," as she looked directly at the cameras, making sure they knew her note was intended for them.

Kardashian shared the sassy moment in a new photo dump on her Instagram page, and explained why North did what she did. "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," Kim began her caption, before addressing her daughter's front-row antics. "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

Fans and friends of Kardashian filled the comments section of the post commending North for her brazen behavior. "North is a WHOLE VIBE," wrote one user, while another said, "North is my idol." Fashion stylist Simone Harouche added, "Omg @kimkardashian she's a genius."

We agree. Go off, North.