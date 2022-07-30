Celebrity North West North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses ICYMI, statement shades are a Kim K. signature. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion brand on Instagram. Like a mask, the silver shield sunnies nearly covered half of her face, and were very similar to the Balenciaga ones Kim has been recently rocking. North paired her statement sunglasses with another Kim K. signature: head-to-toe leather in all-black. @kimkardashian/Instagram In one photo, North snapped selfies of herself while wearing a black leather tank top, matching biker shorts, and socks with no shoes. @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and North West Twinned with Matching Nose Chains at Paris Fashion Week While we'd like to assume that North was channeling her mom's look because she genuinely admires her style, there's a chance she was just trolling her. Back in March, Kim revealed that North is her biggest fashion critic. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian told Vogue. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black.'" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit