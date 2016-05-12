Let North West and Penelope Disick School You with 6 Must-Follow Style Lessons

Soon to be 3-year-old North West and her nearly 4-year-old cousin, Penelope Disick, may be enjoying their carefree childhood, but little do the toddlers know, there’s one major responsibility they’re already burdened by, thanks to fame: looking cute. Sure, mommies Kim and Kourtney Kardashian may love to dress their daughters up like dolls, but it seems like the two twirling girls also have a knack for knowing how to pick out an ensemble worthy of making headlines.

In fact, their buzzed about duds—often provided by designers who turn left and right to piece together their custom creations—have the full support of aunt Khloé Kardashian, who recently took to her website and app to share what she’s learned from her adorable nieces.

“North and Penelope are such little style stars!!! Of course, Kim and Kourtney have a hand in stocking the girls’ wardrobes, but my nieces definitely know how to work what they’ve got, LOL,” she wrote. “Both of them love picking out their outfits every morning. I’m so inspired by their style instincts.”

Below, the 6 fashion takeaways Khloé has learned from little North and Penelope.