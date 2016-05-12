Let North West and Penelope Disick School You with 6 Must-Follow Style Lessons

Soon to be 3-year-old North West and her nearly 4-year-old cousin, Penelope Disick, may be enjoying their carefree childhood, but little do the toddlers know, there’s one major responsibility they’re already burdened by, thanks to fame: looking cute. Sure, mommies Kim and Kourtney Kardashian may love to dress their daughters up like dolls, but it seems like the two twirling girls also have a knack for knowing how to pick out an ensemble worthy of making headlines.

In fact, their buzzed about duds—often provided by designers who turn left and right to piece together their custom creations—have the full support of aunt Khloé Kardashian, who recently took to her website and app to share what she’s learned from her adorable nieces.

“North and Penelope are such little style stars!!! Of course, Kim and Kourtney have a hand in stocking the girls’ wardrobes, but my nieces definitely know how to work what they’ve got, LOL,” she wrote. “Both of them love picking out their outfits every morning. I’m so inspired by their style instincts.”

Below, the 6 fashion takeaways Khloé has learned from little North and Penelope.

“Sunnies Make the Look”

The girls understand the importance of accessories, not to mention how quintessential sunglasses are growing up in sunny Southern California.

“The More Braids, the Better!”

While vacationing in Iceland for another season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, both beauty darlings matched ‘dos with Khloé and Kim. Here, "P," as the family so often calls her, rocks the same look as her aunt and sports a snow-ready look, to boot.

“Matching Your Bestie Is Always in Style”

Fine, we don’t expect you to run out and rock a pool-ready mermaid costume, but this one sure is a winner.

“A Tutu Always Works”

Indeed, which is why the cuties have repeatedly styled their ballerina-inspired looks with matching ballet flats. Another tip they seem to follow? Keep the colors neutral, which they do here with a friend.

“Fur + Distressed Denim Is a No-Fail Combo”

Not quite sold on the sunglasses tip above? Penelope is back at it again with the shades. She also demos how to pair a cuffed pair of cut-up jeans with, in true Kardashian style, an oversize fur coat.

“When in Doubt, Go for a Monochrome Look”

Much like Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé (let’s also throw in Kendall, Kylie, and Kris, for good measure) love to do, North and Penelope regularly prefer to stick to one no-frills color scheme with minimal accessories.

