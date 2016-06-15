Happy Birthday, North West! What to Get the 3-Year-Old Who Has Everything

Happy birthday, North! Today the adorable daughter of power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West turns three, and while we’re sure that the super-stylish tot will be showered with luxurious gifts from every major design house and Kardashian/Jenner around town, we got to thinking, “What does one get a toddler who can have anything money can buy?” Answer: Her very own Mediterranean Villa in the backyard.

This luxury playhouse from Posh Tots ($50,000; poshtots.com) is an ideal gift for a girl who she sits front row at the hottest fashion shows, is loved by the paparazzi, and has a constant army of security guards protecting her every move. It can even support running water, electricity and central air—all the perks that she gets in the main house so she and bestie Penelope Disick can lock in some serious, uninterrupted bonding time watching Frozen on repeat and playing dress up.

Of course North and her girl Pen will need to be able to get to the Villa in moments time. This battery operated Lambo ($299; hayneedle.com) is a fitting choice for these stylish ladies.

And to pack for these afternoon getaways, a mini, hard-shelled Rimowa suitcase ($815; barneys.com) that’s only a foot-and-a-half tall is large enough to stash all of North’s essentials, from outfits to games.

What more could a girl ask for?