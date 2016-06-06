whitelogo
whitelogo
Norma Kamali
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Norma Kamali
CFDA Awards
PHOTOS: See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jun 06, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees Are Here—See Who Made the Cut
Mar 17, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Reviews & Coverage
Fern Mallis Brings Her Legendary Fashion Interviews to Everyone with a New Book
Apr 13, 2015 @ 8:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Remembering Farrah Fawcett on Her Birthday
Feb 02, 2015 @ 7:40 am
TV Shows
Mindy Kaling Is Mad for Plaid (and Prints!) on This Week's The Mindy Project
Nov 26, 2014 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
InStyle’s Ariel Foxman Hosts Fashion for Breakfast Panel at Soho House
Jun 19, 2014 @ 5:55 pm
Celebrity
10 Looks That Prove Designer Norma Kamali Is a Celebrity Favorite
Jun 17, 2014 @ 7:21 am
Most Recent
Social Media
We're Hosting a Facebook Q&A with Designer Norma Kamali on Tuesday!
Jun 16, 2014 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
My Fashion Memories: Norma Kamali Shares Her Favorite Personal Photos and Style Moments
Jun 13, 2014 @ 2:22 pm
Fashion
Norma Kamali Designs Carpets for a Good Cause
Jun 11, 2014 @ 9:34 am
Movies
Norma Kamali's Latest Cause Was Inspired By Bridesmaids
Dec 27, 2012 @ 1:00 pm
TV Shows
Jennifer Lopez's New Song "Dance Again": Watch the Video!
Apr 06, 2012 @ 11:30 am
Norma Kamali's Under-$100 Kamali Kulture Line: Now Available!
Mar 29, 2012 @ 6:30 pm
Norma Kamali to Launch Kamali Kulture, New Under-$100 Collection!
Jan 13, 2012 @ 5:00 pm
Fashion
Norma Kamali Has Another Lower-Priced Line in the Works
Dec 20, 2010 @ 3:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!