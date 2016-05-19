Celebrate the Late Nora Ephron’s Birthday with 5 of Her Iconic Romantic Comedies

Filmmaker and author Nora Ephron passed away in 2012, but her legacy lives on through the legendary romantic comedies that she left behind. Paving the way as a female screenwriter (and earning three Oscar nominations on her path), Ephron was known for her strong female characters and epic love stories that inspired generations.

From the dramatic 1993 film Sleepless in Seattle, which sent countless love stories to the top of the Empire State Building (perhaps most famously on The Mindy Project’s Season 2 homage to the romantic comedy), to 1998’s You’ve Got Mail, which portrayed an online romance way ahead of its time, Ephron’s films are just as relevant today as when she penned the scripts.

In honor of the late director’s birthday, take a look back at the five iconic films we have thanks to her writing genius.