Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Rock Climbing Skills—In High Heels!

Rock climbing is challenging enough as is, but Nina Dobrev is taking it to a whole new level, scaling up the wall in heels! The 27-year-old actress couldn't help but show off her skills as she took to the climbing gym for a workout on Friday, and we have to say that we're impressed.

Dobrev, who's known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, struck a pose for Instagram yesterday, and she did so while halfway up the rock wall in a pair of 4-inch heeled boots. She's wearing leggings and a black tank top with her "climbing shoes," and her hair is pulled up into a messy ponytail.

Under the picture, in which she's hanging off the wall with one foot kicked back, Dobrev wrote, "'As the expression goes... "The higher the heels the closer to heaven.' Or wait, was it... 'I did everything he did but in high heels.' No hang on, I'm pretty sure it's... 'Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.' Whatever. you get my point. I'm killing it. In 4 inches heels. #NoShoesNoProblem."

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Is the Real-Life Dancing Girl Emoji at Marchesa's NYFW Show

She's definitely a force to be reckoned with when it comes to climbing—the actress, who will star in the upcoming movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, also posted a video of herself taking on the gym's tricky obstacles in appropriate footwear. Get it girl!

Climbing into the weekend like... 💪🏼 @morganbeau @cheeklane @carlysnook A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Sep 30, 2016 at 7:58pm PDT

VIDEO: Nina Dobrev's Best Instagram Moments