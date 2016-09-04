Nina Agdal Rocks Armor at Burning Man 2016, Plus See More Celebrities Party in the Desert

Burning Man 2016 is in full swing and its many celebrity attendees certainly seem to be having a blast. Those hanging out in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over Labor Day weekend have taken to social media to share glimpses of their experience at the annual gathering, flaunting their out-there sartorial sensibilities while doing so.
In her latest Instagram post, model Nina Agdal—Sports Illustrated cover girl and Leonardo DiCaprio's new love interest— suited up in a gladiator-inspired getup complete with an armored bra worn over a white mesh leotard (above). A sheer silver skirt showing off a revealing slit barely covered up the stunner's tan thighs while she accessorized with layers of black leather belts, metal detailing, and a black lace glove on her left hand. The blonde beauty stomped through the desert in industrial black lace-up boots and shielded her eyes from the harsh summer sun with rounded sunglasses. "BURN BABY," the 24-year-old knockout captioned the post.
But she wasn't the only model or celebrity to turn heads. See our round-up of desert fun below!
Cara Delevingne lit things up at the desert event and teamed up with sister Poppy by sporting coordinating braided pigtails.
Karlie Kloss rode around in a giant vacuum cleaner before showing off her eye-popping manicure.
RELATED: Katy Perry's Rainbow Yarn Braids Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Katy Perry was a dream with rainbow hair, captioning her post "AlivE" and later posing with matching technicolor neon wings.
Paris Hilton was also feeling the rainbow, brightening up the desert in a black leotard bedecked in rainbow aliens and covering up in a hooded fur jacket pretty in pastel cotton candy colors before switching out the vibrant hues for golden goddess vibes.
RELATED: Scott Eastwood Melts Hearts at the Burning Man Kissing Booth
As for the men in attendance: Scott Eastwood melted hearts everywhere by posted up in a kissing booth, while Diplo was caught climbing around on the event's art installations.