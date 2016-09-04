Nina Agdal Rocks Armor at Burning Man 2016, Plus See More Celebrities Party in the Desert

Burning Man 2016 is in full swing and its many celebrity attendees certainly seem to be having a blast. Those hanging out in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over Labor Day weekend have taken to social media to share glimpses of their experience at the annual gathering, flaunting their out-there sartorial sensibilities while doing so.

In her latest Instagram post, model Nina Agdal—Sports Illustrated cover girl and Leonardo DiCaprio's new love interest— suited up in a gladiator-inspired getup complete with an armored bra worn over a white mesh leotard (above). A sheer silver skirt showing off a revealing slit barely covered up the stunner's tan thighs while she accessorized with layers of black leather belts, metal detailing, and a black lace glove on her left hand. The blonde beauty stomped through the desert in industrial black lace-up boots and shielded her eyes from the harsh summer sun with rounded sunglasses. "BURN BABY," the 24-year-old knockout captioned the post.

But she wasn't the only model or celebrity to turn heads. See our round-up of desert fun below!

So let the burn begin...🔥 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 30, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

Cara Delevingne lit things up at the desert event and teamed up with sister Poppy by sporting coordinating braided pigtails.

ROBOCARA @caradelevingne A photo posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Sep 3, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

Karlie Kloss rode around in a giant vacuum cleaner before showing off her eye-popping manicure.

⚡️ A video posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

👁🖖🏼👁see you @derekblasberg A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Katy Perry was a dream with rainbow hair, captioning her post "AlivE" and later posing with matching technicolor neon wings.

🔥AlivE🔥 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 2, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

👼🏻 luminary fairy 👼🏻 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 3, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

Paris Hilton was also feeling the rainbow, brightening up the desert in a black leotard bedecked in rainbow aliens and covering up in a hooded fur jacket pretty in pastel cotton candy colors before switching out the vibrant hues for golden goddess vibes.

I believe I can fly...✨🌠✨ #BurningMan A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 31, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

She-Ra does #BurningMan 🔥✨👸🏼✨🔥 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 2, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

As for the men in attendance: Scott Eastwood melted hearts everywhere by posted up in a kissing booth, while Diplo was caught climbing around on the event's art installations.

Okay. I made it to burning man!!! And I found this. Hung around for awhile. And didn't get any takers. Guess I was a little too dusty..... Might head back tonight .... A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Sep 2, 2016 at 11:27am PDT