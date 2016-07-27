Happy Birthday, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau! 10 Times the Game of Thrones Bad Boy Looked Good

It’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s birthday! The Game of Thrones bad boy turns 47 years old today, and we’re celebrating with nine doses of his sexy red carpet style.

While the Danish actor plays the devilishly handsome, albeit sinister, Jaime Lanister on HBO’s hit drama, InStyle’s former Man of Style is actually adorably sweet (and, sadly for us, off the market). The star has been married to Greenlandic actress Nukaaka Coster-Waldau for 19 years, and told us that he believes in love at first sight. “I think it took longer for her,” he said. “I wore her down. I was just crazy in love.”

VIDEO: Man of Style: Game of Thrones Bad Boy Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Plus, this couple has a sense of humor: They break out in dance just to humiliate their daughters in front of their friends. “When their friends are over we just start to dance. No music necessary. It really embarrasses them.”

If the idea of dancing with this sexy star isn't enough to make you swoon, we've rounded up ten times he looked too hot to handle on the red carpet. Happy birthday, Nikolaj!