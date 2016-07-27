Happy Birthday, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau! 10 Times the Game of Thrones Bad Boy Looked Good

It’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s birthday! The Game of Thrones bad boy turns 47 years old today, and we’re celebrating with nine doses of his sexy red carpet style.

While the Danish actor plays the devilishly handsome, albeit sinister, Jaime Lanister on HBO’s hit drama, InStyle’s former Man of Style is actually adorably sweet (and, sadly for us, off the market). The star has been married to Greenlandic actress Nukaaka Coster-Waldau for 19 years, and told us that he believes in love at first sight. “I think it took longer for her,” he said. “I wore her down. I was just crazy in love.”

Plus, this couple has a sense of humor: They break out in dance just to humiliate their daughters in front of their friends. “When their friends are over we just start to dance. No music necessary. It really embarrasses them.”

If the idea of dancing with this sexy star isn’t enough to make you swoon, we’ve rounded up ten times he looked too hot to handle on the red carpet. Keep scrolling for every smoldering look. Happy birthday, Nikolaj!

1 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

July 12, 2017

The actor looked handsome in a fitted blue suit for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.

2 of 10 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

May 2, 2016

This bad boy cleans up nice! The Game of Thrones star looked hunky on the Met Gala red carpet in a navy suit.

3 of 10 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

April 24, 2016

Coster-Waldau showed off his dark side on Watch What Happens Live in a leather jacket and black jeans.

4 of 10 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Feb. 24, 2016

The actor perfected his colorblocking skills, suiting up in a navy jacket and black pants for the premiere of his new movie, Gods of Egypt.

5 of 10 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jan. 30, 2016

Coster-Waldau looked dapper at the 2016 SAG Awards in a navy tuxedo with a black lapel and bow tie. 

6 of 10 Karwai Tang/WireImage

March 18, 2015

The Game of Thrones actor proved more is more in a three-piece suit at the world premiere of his hit HBO show's fifth season.

7 of 10 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Aug. 25, 2014

Coster-Waldau shaved off his signature beard for the 2014 Emmy Awards, pairing his shorter 'do with a classic black tuxedo.

8 of 10 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/WireImage

Feb. 4, 2013

The sexy star showed off his luscious long locks at a photocall in Spain for his film Mama.

9 of 10 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jan. 8, 2013

Coster-Waldau dressed down for a visit to the SiriusXM studios, looking devilishly handsome in a dark sweater and gray slacks.

10 of 10 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

May 21, 2012

The GoT star matched his gray suit to his salt and pepper beard, keeping it casual by trading a shirt and tie for a light V-neck sweater.

