whitelogo
whitelogo
Nicole Scherzinger
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Nicole Scherzinger
Videos
Watch the First Promo for
Dirty Dancing
the TV Musical
Apr 24, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Red Carpet
The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2017 Brit Awards
Feb 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Sarah Hyland Debuts Her New
Dirty Dancing
Hairdo
Apr 04, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Inside the American Ballet Theatre's 75th Anniversary Fall Gala
Oct 22, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Everything You Need To Know About Season's Hottest Hair Trends
Jul 16, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Nicole Scherzinger on Why She Decided to Show the World ‘I Can Do That’
Jun 03, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Alessandra Ambrosio, Daughter Star in London Fog Ad Campaign
Nov 07, 2012 @ 11:09 am
Most Recent
Makeup
Nicole Scherzinger's Beauty Secrets!
Dec 22, 2011 @ 10:11 am
Reviews & Coverage
Nicole Scherzinger Models for London Fog: See the Photos!
Oct 26, 2011 @ 2:00 pm
TV Shows
X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger's Outfits
Sep 22, 2011 @ 3:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!