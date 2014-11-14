How Long Does It Take Nicole Richie to Swap an Entire Outfit? Less Than 30 Seconds

She has the ability to charm the world with her candid life moments and can fire off cheeky comments like nobody's business, but Nicole Richie has another trick in her seemingly endless toolbox: She is a seasoned pro at the costume quick-change.

Last night at VH1's "You Oughta Know Live In Concert," where we hung out alongside the star as she got ready to host the show, we learned a lesson in mastering the timed wardrobe change.

The host showed off her toned midriff in a vintage beaded crop top, Anthony Vaccarello x Versus Versace pants and a belt, and Christian Louboutin pumps (above), but that particularly cool combo was only one of a myriad of looks she sported throughout the evening (there were 8 total!).

Like any live show however, there definitely wasn't a minute to spare. Richie's stylist and makeup artists worked at lightening speed throughout the evening as they prepped for each outfit change on the side stage, where they had less than 30 seconds to change her look from head to toe, hair and makeup included (cue our jaw-dropping face here).

But for Richie, that was not a problem. From channeling her rapper alter ego in a #throwback style Fruit of the Loom tank and Levis jeans, to demonstrating her demure side in a Pucci tunic and House of Harlow choker, the multi-talented star switched things up all night long in the wardrobe department. #We'reImpressed.

