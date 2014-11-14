How Long Does It Take Nicole Richie to Swap an Entire Outfit? Less Than 30 Seconds

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Kim Peiffer
Nov 14, 2014 @ 1:23 pm

She has the ability to charm the world with her candid life moments and can fire off cheeky comments like nobody's business, but Nicole Richie has another trick in her seemingly endless toolbox: She is a seasoned pro at the costume quick-change.

Last night at VH1's "You Oughta Know Live In Concert," where we hung out alongside the star as she got ready to host the show, we learned a lesson in mastering the timed wardrobe change.

The host showed off her toned midriff in a vintage beaded crop top, Anthony Vaccarello x Versus Versace pants and a belt, and Christian Louboutin pumps (above), but that particularly cool combo was only one of a myriad of looks she sported throughout the evening (there were 8 total!).

PHOTOS: InStyle Goes Backstage with Nicole Richie at VH1′s "You Outta Know Live"

Like any live show however, there definitely wasn't a minute to spare. Richie's stylist and makeup artists worked at lightening speed throughout the evening as they prepped for each outfit change on the side stage, where they had less than 30 seconds to change her look from head to toe, hair and makeup included (cue our jaw-dropping face here).

But for Richie, that was not a problem. From channeling her rapper alter ego in a #throwback style Fruit of the Loom tank and Levis jeans, to demonstrating her demure side in a Pucci tunic and House of Harlow choker, the multi-talented star switched things up all night long in the wardrobe department. #We'reImpressed.

PHOTOS: See Nicole Richie's Outfits from "You Oughta Know"

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

The star hit the "You Oughta Know" red carpet in a Balmain jacket dress, Giuseppe Zanotti gold chain necklaces, and Gianvitto Rossi shoes.
Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

The host wears Saint Laurent jeans with chains, a Rodarte turtleneck, a Bottega Veneta belt, and Balenciaga booties.
Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Richie transformed into her rapper alter ego, Nikki Fresh, in a Fruit of the Loom tank, Levis jeans, and Adidas sneakers.
Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Wow! Richie stunned in this metallic Pucci gown, which she wore with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Nicole Richie's Outifts

Nicole Richie's Outifts

The host channels her darker side in a Pucci tunic, RTA leather pants, Jimmy Choo pumps, a Dolce and Gabbana cross necklace, and a House of Harlow choker.
Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

For her next outfit, Richie went a bit more bohemian in a vintage robe worn over a Sass & Bide bra and Camilla and Mark pants paired with Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps.
Nicole Richie's Outfits

Nicole Richie's Outfits

Richie dons a Nikki Fresh sweatshirt, white trousers, and Christian Louboutin pumps to give away the final prize.

