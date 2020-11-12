Nicole Richie, '00s Reality Star, Still Watches This '00s Reality Show
Her sister-in-law Cameron Diaz spilled.
It turns out that you're not the only one soaking up '00s nostalgia. Nicole Richie, who starred in the seminal reality series The Simple Life, is still cueing up episodes of MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Richie's sister-in-law, Cameron Diaz, dropped the tidbit during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino's podcast, Everything Iconic, alongside her business partner, Katherine Power, who also happens to be BFFs with Richie.
On the show, Pellegrino asked the duo about Richie's viewing habits and Power didn't hesitate to call out her pal — and Diaz piled on, revealing even more details.
Power started, "Nicole recently …"
"As recent," Diaz interrupted, "as last night."
Power added, "She watches old Newlyweds on YouTube."
Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica ran on MTV from 2003 to 2005 and famously catapulted Jessica Simpson and her then-husband, 98° alum Nick Lachey, from simple TRL-approved pop stars to reality-TV superstardom. The show included classic moments like Simpson questioning the origin of tuna fish because of the brand-name Chicken of the Sea and Simpson toting her dog in Louis Vuitton luggage. The show ran concurrently with Richie's show, The Simple Life, which co-starred Paris Hilton.
The Fox series made Richie a household name and she later became Diaz's sister-in-law with the actor married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, the brother of Richie's husband, Joel Madden.