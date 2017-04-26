14 Ways Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Made Us Believe in Love Again

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. I mean, sometimes Joel uses his personal Instagram just to share Nicole’s beauty with his followers, like, Hey guys, can you believe how gorgeous the mother of my children is? Let’s take a moment to appreciate her. *SWOON* (FYI: Benji Madden is also taken—by none other than Cameron Diaz. No word on big bro’ Josh, though.)

YES HER A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:35am PST

The former Good Charlotte rocker and his multi-hyphenate wife have been going strong since 2006. Things moved quickly for the famous pair—they welcomed their first child, Harlow, in 2008, son Sparrow in 2009, and married in 2010.

ALSO: Joel wears socks with Nicole’s face on them—if that’s not love, what is?

Wife Socks 😂😍 A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on May 8, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT

Scroll down below to see more of Joel and Nicole’s aww-worthy snaps. Stay golden, you two!