14 Ways Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Made Us Believe in Love Again

Getty
Isabel Jones
Apr 26, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. I mean, sometimes Joel uses his personal Instagram just to share Nicole’s beauty with his followers, like, Hey guys, can you believe how gorgeous the mother of my children is? Let’s take a moment to appreciate her. *SWOON* (FYI: Benji Madden is also taken—by none other than Cameron Diaz. No word on big bro’ Josh, though.)

YES HER

A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

The former Good Charlotte rocker and his multi-hyphenate wife have been going strong since 2006. Things moved quickly for the famous pair—they welcomed their first child, Harlow, in 2008, son Sparrow in 2009, and married in 2010.

ALSO: Joel wears socks with Nicole’s face on them—if that’s not love, what is?

Wife Socks 😂😍

A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

VIDEO: Nicole Richie Plays Never Have I Ever

 

RELATED: Doting Husband Joel Madden Posts Breathtaking Photos of Wife Nicole Richie

Scroll down below to see more of Joel and Nicole’s aww-worthy snaps. Stay golden, you two!

1 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

March 5, 2017

She sends him photos of chickens with suggestive captions. 

Advertisement
2 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

January 28, 2017

"Mom & Dads Night Out."

3 of 14 joelmadden/Instagram

September 21, 2016

Joel celebrated his beloved wife on Instagram, writing: "Best Mom, Best Friend, Best Wife. Happy Birthday Nicole, You keep us all laughing..." 

Advertisement
4 of 14 Getty

January 28, 2016

The longtime couple stared lovingly into each other's eyes at a G'Day Los Angeles gala—it's like Lady and the Tramp but with people. 

Advertisement
5 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

June 19, 2016

Nicole shared her appreciation for her hubby on Instagram, writing the sweetest message ever: "Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for encouraging our children to be human instead of perfect. And thank you for your unconditional love, patience, & acceptance. I hope our son turns out to be just like you. #happyfathersday@joelmadden."

Advertisement
6 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

March 23, 2014

This adorable photo is basically an advertisement for marital bliss—and maybe Manic Panic

Advertisement
7 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

February 14, 2014

Nicole posted this dreamy Polaroid of herself and her hubby on Valentine's Day. 

Advertisement
8 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

November 1, 2013

The Maddens took a page from another famous clan for Halloween 2013, dressing up in all black à la The Addams Family.

Advertisement
9 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

July 17, 2013

The couple who travels to Portofino together, stays together. 

Advertisement
10 of 14 nicolerichie/Instagram

May 27, 2013

You can feel the love, no?

Advertisement
11 of 14 Getty

September 7, 2012

Nicole and Joel share a laugh at an event in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
12 of 14 Getty

November 27, 2010

Nicole and Joel, the best parents ever, performed with the cast of Yo Gabba Gabba! for Yo Gabba Gabba Live! in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
13 of 14 Getty

February 17, 2010

The couple cuddled courtside during a game between The Bulls and The Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

Advertisement
14 of 14 Getty

December 29, 2009

Joel and Nicole shared a laugh at a Lakers game. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!