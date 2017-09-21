These 25 Throwback Pics of Nicole Richie Will Make You Miss the Early 2000s 

Donato Sardella/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Sep 21, 2017 @ 6:00 am

What are the hallmarks of early 2000s style? Celebrities wore itty-bitty slinky cocktail dresses, leg warmers, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and bell-bottom jeans, and carried around puppies as the must-have accessory.

But perhaps no one conquered the look of the early millennium as well as Nicole Richie. Back then, the now-36-year-old mother of two (whose birthday is today), spent most of her time hitting the nightclub scene with BFF Paris Hilton and pals like Lindsay Lohan, Kelly Osbourne, and Nicky Hilton.

The must-see show of 2003? Fox’s The Simple Life, in which Richie and her rich girl pal Hilton essentially moved into a new family’s home to learn the tricks of the farming trade. And while it’s been 14 years since the show first aired, we still remember that era and everything it delivered as one of the greatest gifts the gods of the entertainment have given us.

VIDEO: Paris Hilton Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair

In honor of Richie’s birthday, we compiled 25 images of the star that’ll make you wish it were the early 2000s all over again. Scroll down and enjoy. 

1 of 24 Getty

2003

at Miss Sixty and Energie's store opening in L.A. 

Advertisement
2 of 24 Getty

2001

with Paris Hilton outside The Lounge Club in L.A.

3 of 24 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

2003

at an event for the Fox TCA press tour. 

Advertisement
4 of 24 Fernanda Calfat/Getty

2005

at the Fashion for Relief show. 

Advertisement
5 of 24 Getty

2003

at the Billboard Music Awards. 

Advertisement
6 of 24 Charley Gallay/Getty

2007

at the 14th Annual Race to Erase MS.

Advertisement
7 of 24 J. Emilio Flores/Getty

2005

at the FOX Emmys after party held at Spago.

Advertisement
8 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2002

at Frederick's of Hollywood fall 2002 collection.

Advertisement
9 of 24 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2003

at the Billboard Music Awards. 

Advertisement
10 of 24 Donato Sardella/WireImage

2003

at the opening of the L.A. Equinox to benefit the Rainforest Foundation and Future Forests.

Advertisement
11 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2001

at the opening of Maxim Lounge. 

Advertisement
12 of 24 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

at the third annual Ten Fashion Show presented by General Motors.

Advertisement
13 of 24 Donato Sardella/WireImage

2002

at a party celebrating photographer Jamel Shabazz.

Advertisement
14 of 24 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2004

at the Super Bowl XXXVI PlayStation 2 VIP lounge.

Advertisement
15 of 24 J. Merritt/FilmMagic

2004

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th annual Oscar party co-hosted by InStyle.

Advertisement
16 of 24 J. Merritt/FilmMagic

2004

at Pelle Pelle's Celebrity Catwalk for Charity.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

2005

at a party in New York.

Advertisement
18 of 24 J. Vespa/WireImage

2005

at her book celebration for The Truth About Diamonds.

Advertisement
19 of 24 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2005

at T-Mobile's Limited-Edition Sidekick II launch. 

Advertisement
20 of 24 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2007

with Nicky Hilton at the14th Annual Race to Erase MS.

Advertisement
21 of 24 Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

2003

with Paris Hilton at the premiere party for The Simple Life.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2005

at Cartier's 25 years in Beverly Hills celebration in honor of Project A.L.S. 

Advertisement
23 of 24 Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

20055

at MTV's TRL.

Advertisement
24 of 24 Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

2003

with Kelly Osbourne and Paris Hilton at a premiere party for The Simple Life.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!