These 25 Throwback Pics of Nicole Richie Will Make You Miss the Early 2000s 

What are the hallmarks of early 2000s style? Celebrities wore itty-bitty slinky cocktail dresses, leg warmers, Juicy Couture tracksuits, and bell-bottom jeans, and carried around puppies as the must-have accessory.

But perhaps no one conquered the look of the early millennium as well as Nicole Richie. Back then, the now-36-year-old mother of two (whose birthday is today), spent most of her time hitting the nightclub scene with BFF Paris Hilton and pals like Lindsay Lohan, Kelly Osbourne, and Nicky Hilton.

The must-see show of 2003? Fox’s The Simple Life, in which Richie and her rich girl pal Hilton essentially moved into a new family’s home to learn the tricks of the farming trade. And while it’s been 14 years since the show first aired, we still remember that era and everything it delivered as one of the greatest gifts the gods of the entertainment have given us.

In honor of Richie’s birthday, we compiled 25 images of the star that’ll make you wish it were the early 2000s all over again. Scroll down and enjoy.