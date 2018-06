Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Oz-tastic Shower

1 of 18 Evans Vestal Ward

Oh Baby!

On November 18th Nicole Richie and Joel Madden celebrated their impending arrival with family and friends at a Wizard of Oz-themed baby shower held at the Beverly Hills hotel. The celebration, planned by Mindy Weiss, included touches like ruby slipper centerpieces, a yellow brick road lined with candy, and a live band performing tunes from the classic flick. Guests included Paris and Nicky Hilton, Lauren Conrad and Rashida Jones. "It's nice to be supported by your friends and family. There are people here I haven't seen in so long." Richie told her guests at the event, which also raised money for the newly-established Richie Madden Children's Foundation. One thing the couple didn't share with the crowd was whether they are expecting a boy or a girl.



-Kwala Mandel