Nicole Richie Celebrates 35 With a Groovy Star-Studded Disco Party

Here's proof that no one can resist a theme party, especially when it's thrown by someone as fabulous as Nicole Richie. The TV personality turned 35 this week, and to celebrate, she hosted a super-cool disco party for all of her friends. The groovy bash was certainly the place to be, as big names like Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe, and Ellen Pompeo came out to party.

Richie's birthday was technically on Wednesday, but she waited until the weekend to throw her party. The theme for the soiree was "Saturday Night Fever," and her guests didn't disappoint, showing up in their best disco-inspired outfits. The birthday girl looked especially chic in a floor-length gold gown with a revealing cutout in the front. She wore her hair wild and curly and opted for a sultry smokey eye. She shared a few amazing pictures from the bash in an Instagram collage, which she captioned with "35 #NightFever."

35 ⚡️💋⚡️ #NightFever A video posted by @nicolerichie on Sep 24, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Many of her guests took to social media to share their own photos from the night—Richie's bestie stylist Jamie Schneider Mizrahi posted a shot of the ladies getting ready for the night, which she captioned, "Disco's dead."

Disco's dead. A photo posted by Jamie Schneider Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

There are tons of other images across all the star attendees' Instagrams. It was definitely a hopping party, and the perfect way to welcome age 35!

Happy birthday gorgeous! 🎂😘🎂 @nicolerichie #DiscoNight 💃 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 24, 2016 at 1:33am PDT

When @nicolerichie decides to Slay cuz it's her birthday 💋😍❤️ #virgolove A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Sep 24, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

Disco squad #lanights #girlfriends #hbd🎂 @nicolerichie A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Sep 24, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT