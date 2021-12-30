Nicole Kidman Called Out a Journalist's "Sexist" Question About Her Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Twenty years after getting a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman is still getting asked questions about their high-profile relationship. But that doesn't mean she's willing to answer every inquiry that comes her way. Case in point? In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress shut down a reporter for asking what she deemed to be a "sexist" question about her marriage to Cruise.

During their discussion, Kidman revealed to the journalist what it was like to play comedian Lucille Ball in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, which chronicles the professional and personal dynamics between Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz during a week of filming I Love Lucy. "It's about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn't work out," Kidman told the outlet of the real-life couple. "But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it's not a happy ending."

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

She continued, "This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that's really gorgeous. You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that's all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

Asked if her response was her way of talking about Cruise, Kidman shot back, "Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So no." The journalist noted that Kidman became increasingly angry, adding: "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"

Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001, and during that time, they adopted two children together — Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26. Five years later, she tied the knot with her current husband Keith Urban and they welcomed two daughters — Sunday, 13, and 11-year-old Faith.