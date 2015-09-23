Nicola Peltz's Red Carpet Style

InStyle.com
Sep 23, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
<p>In Balenciaga, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Balenciaga, 2015

Peltz, at the 16th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe party, in an off-the-shoulder gown with mini diamond-fringed appliqués from the design house's spring 2015 collection.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Givenchy - Arrivals - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
pinterest
In Givenchy, 2015

Peltz at the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week.

Getty Images North America
Nicola Peltz in Michael Kors
pinterest
In Michael Kors, 2014

In a Michael Kors cut-out dress and strappy sandals.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors
White pumps
pinterest
In Stella McCartney, 2014

In a semi-sheer Stella McCartney dress and Christian Louboutin shoes of the same shade for a Transformers premiere.

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty
Nicola Peltz in Dior
pinterest
In Dior, 2014

Peltz attended the Guggenheim International Gala pre-party in head-to-toe Dior, from her painterly red-black-white printed scarf top to her black wool shorts and her two-toned pumps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior
Nicola Peltz in Prada
pinterest
In Prada, 2014

At the Tokyo premiere of Transformers: Age of Extinction in a sweeping orange gown with a necktie and down-to-there neckline.

EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE /LANDOV
Nicola Peltz in Stella McCartney and Dolce & Gabbana
pinterest
In Dolce & Gabbana, 2014

Peltz walked the red carpet at a Transformers: Age of Extinction premiere in white separates, slipping on a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana midi-length skirt over a cut-out Stella McCartney bodysuit.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
TIFF Best Red Carpet Looks
pinterest
In Calvin Klein, 2014

For the premiere of Men, Women & Children, she chose a Calvin Klein ensemble that included a black bandeau top and high-waisted trousers.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Nicola Peltz in Gucci
pinterest
In Gucci, 2014

Peltz celebrated the new Gucci Beverly Hills store in a sculpted plunging LWD with sleek lapels and cap sleeves. For shoes, she chose patent black crisscross peep-toes.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Balenciaga, 2015

Peltz, at the 16th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe party, in an off-the-shoulder gown with mini diamond-fringed appliqués from the design house's spring 2015 collection.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Getty Images North America

In Givenchy, 2015

Peltz at the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week.

3 of 9 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors

In Michael Kors, 2014

In a Michael Kors cut-out dress and strappy sandals.

Advertisement
4 of 9 ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty

In Stella McCartney, 2014

In a semi-sheer Stella McCartney dress and Christian Louboutin shoes of the same shade for a Transformers premiere.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior

In Dior, 2014

Peltz attended the Guggenheim International Gala pre-party in head-to-toe Dior, from her painterly red-black-white printed scarf top to her black wool shorts and her two-toned pumps.

Advertisement
6 of 9 EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE /LANDOV

In Prada, 2014

At the Tokyo premiere of Transformers: Age of Extinction in a sweeping orange gown with a necktie and down-to-there neckline.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2014

Peltz walked the red carpet at a Transformers: Age of Extinction premiere in white separates, slipping on a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana midi-length skirt over a cut-out Stella McCartney bodysuit.

Advertisement
8 of 9 George Pimentel/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein, 2014

For the premiere of Men, Women & Children, she chose a Calvin Klein ensemble that included a black bandeau top and high-waisted trousers.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

In Gucci, 2014

Peltz celebrated the new Gucci Beverly Hills store in a sculpted plunging LWD with sleek lapels and cap sleeves. For shoes, she chose patent black crisscross peep-toes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!