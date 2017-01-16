13 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Nicola Peltz

When it comes to fashion, Nicola Peltz isn’t afraid to take a risk. The 22-year-old star—who's known for her roles in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction—frequently opts for bold looks on the red carpet, from a totally sheer Givenchy lace dress to an Alexander Wang gown adorned with a studded leather harness. But while her fashion choices may be setting trends, for Peltz, wearing an innovative outfit is less about making a statement and more about state of mind.

“My style really depends on what mood I’m in,” Peltz told InStyle for our February issue. “Sometimes I like to go out in a dress, but other times I’d just rather wear jeans. The way that I feel really influences whether or not I want to wear something edgy versus something girly, or something entirely different.”

During our chat, Peltz dished on all things style, from her casual street staples and current jewelry obsession to her ultimate fashion icon (who she just so happens to call grandma). Scroll down for 13 revelations from the star.