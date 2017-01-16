13 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Nicola Peltz

When it comes to fashion, Nicola Peltz isn’t afraid to take a risk. The 22-year-old star—who's known for her roles in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction—frequently opts for bold looks on the red carpet, from a totally sheer Givenchy lace dress to an Alexander Wang gown adorned with a studded leather harness. But while her fashion choices may be setting trends, for Peltz, wearing an innovative outfit is less about making a statement and more about state of mind.

“My style really depends on what mood I’m in,” Peltz told InStyle for our February issue. “Sometimes I like to go out in a dress, but other times I’d just rather wear jeans. The way that I feel really influences whether or not I want to wear something edgy versus something girly, or something entirely different.”

During our chat, Peltz dished on all things style, from her casual street staples and current jewelry obsession to her ultimate fashion icon (who she just so happens to call grandma). Scroll down for 13 revelations from the star.

 

“I think of fashion as art, and I feel confident when I put on a beautiful piece,” said Peltz.

“Alexander Wang (pictured with Peltz above) is incredibly talented. I want to buy everything the minute I walk into his store. Riccardo Tisci also makes super-sexy dresses with an almost boyish twist for Givenchy, and his oversize bomber jackets are so soft.”

“I love Rumi Neely’s line, Are You Am I, because there’s something cute about each piece. I’m really into the idea of a comfy wardrobe right now too. I have an entire drawer full of Nike leggings, which I wear pretty much all the time, and I’m obsessed with sweatshirts. My brother recently gave me a Vetements one, and I don’t want to take it off.”

“Saint Laurent’s pointy-toe heels are so classy. During the day I wear black boots by Dear Frances. I can run around in them without being too careful because they actually look better the more you beat them up. I also just got a really girly pair of strappy DSquared heels that Rihanna wore to the Dior show. They're so cute.”

“My mom gave me a vintage green suede Chanel bag for Christmas two years ago, and I still carry it constantly.”

“I like small, delicate pieces that make me feel girlie, like my Jacquie Aiche body chain. I buy her jewelry as gifts for my girlfriends.” 

“I like to think of vintage shopping as a treasure hunt. It’s exciting to come across a unique piece with a story behind it. I’ll definitely splurge on something cool from another era.”

“When I run out of the house makeup-free, I throw Charlotte Tilbury lipstick into my purse and I’m good to go. My favorite shades are Very Victoria and Bitch Perfect.” 

“My grandma has the most baller style ever. She rocks sweatpants with the craziest sneakers. I’ve even given her a few fancy pairs from Chanel and Dior so she’s always on trend. She’s a tiny lady with a big personality!”

“I could wear black all day, every day. I’ve always gravitated toward sleek neutrals instead of bright colors.” 

“My stylist, Leslie Fremar, totally gets my personal taste. We're always on the same page, and it’s fun to bounce ideas off each other.”

 “I don’t think too much about the sleeve length of a dress or whether or not I’m showing a lot of skin, as long as I feel great in it.” 

“My Snapchat is private, but I definitely send my friends really funny snaps every morning. My favorite filter is the Hello Kitty one. It's so cute.”

