Nicola Peltz's movie The Last Airbender and TV show Bates Motel earned her fame and slew of fans on Instagram. But when it comes to style, she always wins with street-style outfits, red carpet looks, and gorgeous blonde hair. Hair and makeup how-to DIY tutorials prove her beauty looks are something to emulate.

Nicola Peltz's movie The Last Airbender and TV show Bates Motel earned her fame and slew of fans on Instagram. But when it comes to style, she always wins with street-style outfits, red carpet looks, and gorgeous blonde hair. Hair and makeup how-to DIY tutorials prove her beauty looks are something to emulate.