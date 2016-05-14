Nicky Hilton's Baby Shower Gave Us Some Gorgeous Inspo

Nicky Hilton celebrated the baby shower of her first child—a girl—yesterday alongside family and friends at an elegant all-pink party at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The celeb who is expecting with husband James Rothschild donned a gorgeous white lace off-the-shoulder sundress that showed off her growing stomach. Sister Paris and parents Kathy and Richard Hilton were overjoyed to welcome the newest member of the family. "My Dad the new #ProudGrandpa!" Paris captioned one snap, while other photos show Hilton's parents posing with their hands protectively on their daughter's bump.

Baby shower crew👶🏼🍼👭👭👭👭 A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 13, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

My Dad the new #ProudGrandpa! 💕👶🏼💕 #NickysBabyShower A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 13, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

Cheers 🍼👯🍼 #NickysBabyShower 💕👶🏼💕 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 13, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT

The fête was perfect down to the details like dozens of frosting rosettes atop a gorgeous cake, a framed childhood photo of Hilton, and beverages served in plastic baby bottles. And the new mom was literally showered with gifts, including a precious infant dress and much more (we think we spotted some Tiffany & Co. blue in the background).

"I'm feeling great, really good," Hilton told People earlier this week. "I'm doing the nursery right now." It sounds like she's more than ready to be a mom.

We're all so proud and excited for the new baby! 💕👶🏼💕 #ItsAGirl A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 13, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

#BabyShowerCrew 👯👯👯👯👯 #SquadGoals A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 13, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Amazing day at my sister @NickyHilton's #BabyShower with my beautiful family. 👶🏼 #ItsAGirl 💖 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 13, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

@nickyhilton #NickyRothschild @hotelbelair #HotelBelAir #ItsAGirl #NickysBabyShower A photo posted by @backstagebombshell on May 13, 2016 at 6:48pm PDT