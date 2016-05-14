Nicky Hilton's Baby Shower Gave Us Some Gorgeous Inspo

Nicky Hilton celebrated the baby shower of her first child—a girl—yesterday alongside family and friends at an elegant all-pink party at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The celeb who is expecting with husband James Rothschild donned a gorgeous white lace off-the-shoulder sundress that showed off her growing stomach. Sister Paris and parents Kathy and Richard Hilton were overjoyed to welcome the newest member of the family. "My Dad the new #ProudGrandpa!" Paris captioned one snap, while other photos show Hilton's parents posing with their hands protectively on their daughter's bump.
The fête was perfect down to the details like dozens of frosting rosettes atop a gorgeous cake, a framed childhood photo of Hilton, and beverages served in plastic baby bottles. And the new mom was literally showered with gifts, including a precious infant dress and much more (we think we spotted some Tiffany & Co. blue in the background).
"I'm feeling great, really good," Hilton told People earlier this week. "I'm doing the nursery right now." It sounds like she's more than ready to be a mom.
