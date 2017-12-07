Nicky Hilton's Best Maternity Style Moments

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Dec 07, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

In July we learned that Nicky Hilton is expecting her second child and since then 34-year-old heiress has continued to step out in maternity looks that are both classic and glamorous.

For her daytime outings, Hilton often turns to casual pieces we can all pick up from our closets (denim cutoffs, oversize tunics, and jeans to name a few). In the evening, she ups the ante in bold red Oscar de la Renta column gowns, LBDs, and jewelry that never fails to make a statement.

Yes, the star has been pregnant before with her now-1-year-old daughter with husband James Rothschild, Lily Grace. But now that she has this whole maternity style thing down pat, it appears she isn't afraid of taking risks and making bold statements.

She even takes to Instagram to share her favorites and offer close-up detail shots of her accessories.

VIDEO: Models with Famous Parents

A night at the ballet 💃

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

Quick bathroom selfie 🤳

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

Scroll to see all of her best maternity style moments.

1 of 15 Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

December 7, 2017

The expectant mom borrowed from the cool kids and turned to a black Supreme hoodie ($20; etsy.com) that she styled with leather pants, a fur-lined coat, and high-top black Nike sneakers (shop a similar style here). Her Ray-Ban sunglasses ($143; bloomingdales.com) completed the look, and we're giving her kudos for the Starbucks cup in her hand.

Advertisement
2 of 15 The Mega Agency

November 16, 2017

The pregnant star swathed her baby bump in a black turtleneck sweater while out in chilly N.Y.C. She paired her cozy topper with leather leggings, ankle boots, and a camel-colored wool coat. A black beanie, oversize shades, and a Hermès Birkin bag completed the look.

3 of 15 David Krieger / Splash News

October 18, 2017

The blonde wore black jeans with a matching turtleneck, houndstooth coat, and a black Hermès Kelly bag for an outing in New York.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Noam Galai/Getty

October 10, 2017

The expectant mother wore a dreamy, ethereal gown for Cartier's Résonances de Cartier celebration in New York.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

October 10, 2017

For an unseasonably warm fall, Hilton wore denim shorts with a floral off-the-shoulder top and sandals in New York. Her top-handle bag matched perfectly, too.

Advertisement
6 of 15 TheImageDirect.com

October 3, 2017

Pretty in pink! She stepped out in jeans with a white shirt and a pastel pink coat that perfectly matched her heels and Chanel handbag.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

September 28, 2017

Who says you've gotta stick to a LBD on the carpet? Hilton turned to a bold red column gown for the New York City Ballet's fall 2017 gala.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Gotham/Getty

September 27, 2017

For a casual stroll around N.Y.C., Hilton kept it cool in denim shorts and a tunic-like, loose-fitting shirt with matching sandals.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

September 12, 2017

The star headed to the Alice + Olivia show during NYFW in jeans, a white blouse, and a matching tweed blazer.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

September 11, 2017

Hilton kept it classic in a navy dress with sleeves and cutouts along with a top-handle bag for the Oscar de la Renta show at NYFW.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

September 11, 2017

During New York Fashion Week, Hilton kept it elegant at the Carolina Herrera show where she wore a simple black dress adorned with a flower.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Gotham/Getty

September 8, 2017

She walked across New York City in a long-sleeve cherry-covered dress with a matching rectangular clutch and black pumps.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Michael Stewart/Getty

September 8, 2017

For a NYFW party, Hilton upped the glamour ante in a black dress with a diamond necklace and a ponytail.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

August 12, 2017

Hilton attended a charity event in the Hamptons and cozied up with a cat in a blue dress perfect for summer.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Marc Piasecki/Getty

July 5, 2017

Hilton wore a pink caped dress to the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2017 show.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!