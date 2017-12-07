Nicky Hilton's Best Maternity Style Moments

In July we learned that Nicky Hilton is expecting her second child and since then 34-year-old heiress has continued to step out in maternity looks that are both classic and glamorous.

For her daytime outings, Hilton often turns to casual pieces we can all pick up from our closets (denim cutoffs, oversize tunics, and jeans to name a few). In the evening, she ups the ante in bold red Oscar de la Renta column gowns, LBDs, and jewelry that never fails to make a statement.

Yes, the star has been pregnant before with her now-1-year-old daughter with husband James Rothschild, Lily Grace. But now that she has this whole maternity style thing down pat, it appears she isn't afraid of taking risks and making bold statements.

She even takes to Instagram to share her favorites and offer close-up detail shots of her accessories.

A night at the ballet 💃 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Quick bathroom selfie 🤳 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Scroll to see all of her best maternity style moments.