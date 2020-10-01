Nicki Minaj Welcomed Her First Child
The rapper announced her pregnancy in July.
Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child, People reports. According to the outlet's sources the rapper and husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their new addition on September 30th in Los Angeles.
Minaj announced her pregnancy with a series of photos this past July. In the caption, she wrote, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."
Minaj married Kenneth Petty about a year ago in late October 2019. At the time she posted a video of ″Mr. and Mrs." mugs, with the caption "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19."
A month before their wedding she announced plans to retire. "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she tweeted.
Neither she nor Petty has confirmed the news.