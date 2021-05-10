Nicki Minaj Wore Pink Crocs and Not Much Else
She added Chanel bling to the controversial shoes.
Justin Bieber isn't the only celebrity slipping into a pair of Crocs (or maligning them à la Victoria Beckham). In her latest tweet, Nicki Minaj posed in a pair of on-brand pink Crocs that she blinged out with Chanel brooches.
While there was very little in the way of actual clothes in the two photos, there was plenty to look at, including Minaj's diamond-encrusted anklets and bracelets as well as rings, a stack of necklaces, hoop earrings, and pink sunglasses. She covered her body with strategically placed heart-shaped fuzzy pillows and was surrounded by Chanel-branded candy sculptures. She's also got a bright pink neon NICKI sign behind her, just in case all the pink wasn't enough to remind everyone that she's been obsessed with the color since the beginning of her career.
Paper notes that the photos also made an appearance on Instagram, making them Minaj's first post since January. She captioned her posts with "F R I D A Y" and a fingers-crossed emoji, giving fans hope that a new track is coming this week.
Minaj's last release was 2018's Queen. She even teased a retirement in 2019. She gave birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, though she still hasn't released the child's name yet. Minaj also earned her first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with her remix of Doja Cat's "Say So." If fans get what they want this Friday, Minaj could see her second No. 1.