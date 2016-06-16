Who's the Most Surprising Artist on Nick Jonas's Go-To Playlist? His Answer Will Shock You

Whether we admit it or not, most of us have at least one guilty pleasure song that holds down a steady spot in our Top 25 Most Played. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, does not. When it comes to his playlists, the singer proudly owns up to listening to some less-than-predictable tracks. “I’m not embarrassed by any of my music, and I think that’s important,” Jonas told InStyle last night while celebrating the launch of his Altec Lansing audio collection in New York City.

Despite the fact that Jonas never regrets pressing play, he’s still a fan of one artist in particular that might surprise you. “I love Shania Twain,” he said. “So that’s probably unexpected.” Of the country singer’s many hits, Jonas has quite a few favorites. “‘I’m Gonna Getcha Good!’ is always amazing,” he said. “‘Forever and For Always,’ too. Then ‘You’re Still the One’ is a classic—and ‘Up!’ is also really good.”

Turns out, the musical appreciation isn’t one-sided. Jonas was recently thrilled to discover that Twain is a fan of his, as well. “She just tweeted me the other day, and it made my whole year,” said Jonas. “She said she was about to listen to my new album.”

Excited to listen to the new @nickjonas album… Can't wait to hear what he's been working on! 😉 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 14, 2016

The album, Last Year Was Complicated, just dropped last week. And while 2015 may have been “complicated,” Jonas is happy to report that 2016 is off to a much smoother start. “This year is pretty great so far,” he said. “Releasing the record has been amazing, and it’s all going very well. So I can’t complain—I can’t say anything other than it feels really good.”