Nick Carter
Celebrity
Nick Carter
Celebrity
Backstreet’s Back ... And They Haven’t Changed a Thing
May 17, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman Explains Why She Came Forward
Dec 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Dream Singer, Denies Allegations in Statement
Nov 22, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Balmain Celebrated Its Los Angeles Boutique Opening with a Star-Studded Bash
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
A Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls Joint Tour May Be in the Works
Jun 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
A Spice Girl and Backstreet Boy Are Coming Together for This New Competition Show
May 17, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Backstreet Boys Give the ACMs a Much-Appreciated Dose of Boy Band
Apr 03, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
See How Nick Carter Works Out with His (Totally Adorable) Infant Son
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Nick Carter Records New Backstreet Boys Music with His Adorable Baby Boy Odin
Aug 16, 2016 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
Watch Meghan Trainor Deliver an Epic Performance of "I Want It That Way" with the Backstreet Boys
Jul 08, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Music
New Backstreet Boys Music Coming in August
Jun 28, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Nick Carter's Baby Boy Is Already the Spitting Image of His Famous Father
Jun 17, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity
Nick Carter Shares First Photo of His Son, Odin Reign
May 02, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Nick Carter Welcomes Son Odin Reign
Apr 20, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Music
The Backstreet Boys Will Make Your '90s Dreams Come True in Las Vegas
Apr 05, 2016 @ 11:45 am
TV Shows
The 13 Best, Boy Band-iest Moments from Syfy's
Dead 7
Apr 02, 2016 @ 10:00 pm
Music
Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync Members Join Forces for New Song "In the End"
Mar 29, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Expecting First Child
Oct 28, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Watch Nick Carter Nail a Backstreet Boys Tribute on
Dancing with the Stars
Oct 06, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Forget the Drake and Meek Mill Feud—We're All About Nick Carter and Devon Sawa's '90s Hair Dispute
Jul 30, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Justin Bieber Channels Nick Carter With His Backstreet Boy-Inspired Hairstyle
Jul 29, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
