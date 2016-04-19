Prince William and Kate Middleton to Wine and Dine the Obamas in London

It looks like President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are in for a royal treat.

When the husband and wife duo head to the U.K. this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton will host a dinner for them in London at Kensington Palace, according to a tweet from the palace's official account Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will host President and Mrs Obama for dinner on Friday at Kensington Palace — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2016

According to CNN, the royal meet-up will start with the president delivering 90th birthday greetings to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Later in the day, Michelle will join him as they visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home for dinner. No details have been released on the feast that's in store for the Obamas—or whether Prince George, 2, and Princess Charlotte, 11 months, will make cameos—but we're sure it will be a night to remember, with Michelle and Middleton in stellar styles as usual and plenty of tea to go around.

Of course, this isn't the first time the royals have spent time with the Obamas. Prince William last met with President Obama in the Oval Office in December 2014 to discuss his efforts to combat wildlife trafficking. Prior to that, POTUS and FLOTUS traveled to the U.K. together in 2011 and greeted the royal couple at a reception in their honor at Buckingham Palace.